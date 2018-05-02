Michelle Obama Celebrating College Signing Day In Philadelphia May Be The Best Thing Ever Today

Michelle Obama represents Black excellence to the fullest. The former first lady’s swag is oftentimes a topic of conversation, and she will not disappoint today.

Her legendary cool will be on display Wednesday as she inspires students during College Signing Day at Temple University in Philadelphia. Obama will honor Philly high school seniors who are heading into higher education—a professional training program, community college, four-year college or university or a military career—at the annual event. Yes, this will be a great #Blackwomenmagic moment.

But Obama won’t be the only one offering support to future college students: Ciara, Janelle Monáe, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and more celebrities will also be representing in Philly.

On May 2, I can't wait to celebrate my 5th #CollegeSigningDay in Philly! It’s been amazing seeing this event grow into a nationwide movement where schools and communities celebrate students for committing to a higher education. #FlashbackFriday @BetterMakeRoom pic.twitter.com/MoiRDfhY6Y — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 27, 2018

The other famous folks may be able to learn a thing or two from Obama, who is a College Signing Day veteran. The former first lady and mama of Sasha and Malia Obama has been part of the event since 2014. Let’s look back at Obama’s past appearances:

2014 – San Antonio, Texas

Obama spoke at the University of Texas at San Antonio in May 2014. She commandeered a crowd of 2,100 seniors and supported the Reach Higher Initiative, which encourages students to weigh all of their college and career options and their financial aid legibility.

“Just getting into college isn’t the ultimate goal,” Obama said to the students. “You have got to stay focused once you get there and you’ve got to get that degree or that certificate.”

2015 – Detroit

“For you who worked so hard to get those acceptance letters, this is your day…. I think it’s time to start holding up some real role models… Enjoy this moment,” Obama said to at a College Signing Day rally hosted by the Detroit College Access Network at Wayne State University in May 2015. “Think about all the times you thought you weren’t going to make it, all the times you questioned whether you were smart enough. But here you are. And we are so proud of you.”

2016, 2017 – New York City

More than 4,000 students heard Obama’s inspirational words at New York City’s Harlem Armory in April 2016.

The former first lady headed back to NY and spoke to more than 200 students at Manhattan’s Public Theater in May 2017.

