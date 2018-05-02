Opinion
Kanye West: Slavery was a choice


John N. Mitchell
In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, then-President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West pose for a picture in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Trump is tweeting his thanks to rap superstar Kanye West for his recent online support. Trump wrote, “Thank you Kanye, very cool!” in response to the tweets from West, who called the president “my brother.” West tweeted a number of times Wednesday expressing his admiration for Trump, saying they both share “dragon energy.” The rap star also posted a photo of himself wearing Trump’s campaign “Make America Great Again” hat. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Weren’t y’all calling Kanye West a genius not too long ago?

On Tuesday during an interview on TMZ, West blew that theory out the water – permanently and forever – when he told those at the celebrity gossip newsroom that Black folks chose to be enslaved.

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sounds like a choice. Like, you was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all,” West said.

West has bulked up a little and is carrying around more weight than we’re used to seeing on him, so maybe he was thinking that if he were taking those bullwhip lashes under the blazing Southern sun that he would have pulled a Nat Turner, who led a slave rebellion in 1831.

Not likely.

West went on to say that he “just loves Trump; that’s my boy,” and he criticized other rappers such as Snoop Dogg who he says loved the current president before he was elected but now loathe him for, oh, I don’t know, perhaps suggesting that white supremacists rallying in August 2017 in Charlottesville, Va., were no worse than the people who protested their hate speech.

The “genius” has been on a roll lately. Last week he embraced Candace Owens’ “free” thinking. For those unfamiliar with Owens, she’s the young, cute African American who conservatives have fallen in love with because she thinks that Black Lives Matter is a hate group and has said that Donald Trump represents the best opportunity for Blacks to “get off the Democratic plantation.”

There have been some high hurdles to clear in the past months in terms of people of influence saying asinine and ignorant things. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos regaled us last year with her lack of understanding of basic American history when she said, “HBCUs are the pioneers in school choice.” She ignored the fact that most mainstream colleges and universities wouldn’t admit them.

Ben Carson, another Black man, dropped jaws the day he was introduced as secretary of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The renowned surgeon showed his intellect when he described slaves as “immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships who worked even longer, even harder for less” and shared a hope that one day they’d be as prosperous as the plantation owners who worked them to death.

Who knows where all this is coming from? Maybe West is trying to reignite his music career. After all, for the better part of the last few years he’s basically been Kim Kardashian’s husband and nothing more.

What is becoming clear, however, is that this man is certainly no genius.

