Kang to begin working out at extended spring training

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Jung Ho Kang began his attempt to return to the major leagues Monday when the infielder reported to the Pittsburgh Pirates’ extended spring training camp in Bradenton, Florida.

“He has a lot of work ahead of him,” Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said Friday before the Pirates played the St. Louis Cardinals. “He hasn’t played competitive baseball for a long time.”

Pittsburgh said Thursday that Kang received a work visa to come to the United States and resume his career. He had been working out in the Dominican Republic, where he had a short stint of winter ball during the offseason.

“After a long, painful process, I am excited to have a chance to return to the game that I have missed so much,” Kang said in a statement released by the Pirates. “My focus is first on becoming the best person that I can be. Secondly, I look forward to getting to Pirate City and demonstrating that I am committed to doing whatever I can to get back to Pittsburgh and help the Pirates win. I will not disappoint anyone anymore.”

The 31-year-old Kang last played for the Pirates in 2016. He was arrested in his native South Korea on DUI charges for a third time in December 2016 and received an eight-month suspended prison sentence that led to the visa issues.

Pittsburgh, which signed Kang to an $11 million, four-year contract in January 2015, placed him on the restricted list last March after he failed to secure a visa. Kang will remain on the restricted list while he works out in Florida.

The Pirates have not announced a timetable for Kang’s return to the major leagues or to a minor league affiliate.

Kang will continue to take part in a major league substance abuse treatment program and will not be subject to disciplinary action.

“He hasn’t played competitively in a long time and he’s paid a heavy price,” Huntington said. “He has gone more than a year without any service time or pay. He’s very remorseful for his actions. He knows he let a lot of people down.”

