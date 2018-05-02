Field Negro: Is there a Doctor in the house?

Now that we know that Dr. Ronny Jackson was a complete fraud, and that president trump might have dictated the lines that was written about his heath (“astonishingly good health”) in the past, I think that a legitimate doctor should now do an independent checkup of Mr. trump. The American people have a right to know.

trump’s doctors have been in the news a lot lately. Today we found out that trump’s security team “raided” the offices of his former physician after trump heard him telling the world that trump used a hair growth drug to keep the rest of his orangeish locks from falling out. You can’t make this stuff up folks.

“President Donald Trump’s New York doctor tells NBC News the president’s medical records were taken from his office in a February 2017 “raid” by Trump’s longtime bodyguard, the Trump Organization’s top lawyer and a third, large man.

Dr. Harold Bornstein said his office was raided two days after he told The New York Times he had for years prescribed Trump the hair growth medicine Propecia.

The 25- to 30-minute incident left Bornstein feeling “raped, frightened and sad,” he said. He added that he was not given a form authorizing that the records be released signed by Trump, which would be a violation of patient privacy law.”

Wow, easy there doc! “Raped” is a strong word. But I get it. trump used the power of his presidency to protect the secret of his hair, and that should scare all of us.

Finally, just your friendly reminder that we do not live in a post-racial country and that black folks are still getting the business from racist on a daily basis here in America.

I will start in New York. (Yep, New York)

“It was an unsolicited homecoming that left Bronx native Darren Martin unsettled.

After spending several years working on Capitol Hill and in the White House with the Obama Administration, Martin recently made the move back to New York, getting a job with the city and finding a unit in a 5-story walk-up on the Upper West Side.

On moving day this past Friday, Martin got an unexpected visit from the NYPD.

“I’m in my apartment but you know – you can’t go nowhere without the cops following me,” Martin said during the encounter live streamed via Instagram.

Turns out, someone called 911 to report a “burglary in progress” and the suspect was the building’s brand new tenant – Martin.

“Somebody called the cops on me in my own building,” he told viewers who were tuning in to watch the live video. “About how many are ya’ll? About six of ya’ll showed up, rolled up on me.”

He has a packed work schedule and that was the only time he had to move into the building.

“I didn’t really think anyone was going to call the cops on me because I mean – I was moving into the building.”

In the live video which Martin shared on Facebook and Twitter, one of the responding officers cranks the volume on a 2-way radio where a dispatcher could be heard describing the call.

“Somebody was trying to break in the door” with a “possible weapon,” the dispatcher said, describing the weapon as a “large tool.” [Video here]

Let’s stay on the East Coast for our next story.

“A New Jersey high school football coach says he lost his job because he had too many black players on the team.

Nick Strom told the Cherry Hill Courier-Post that he has been fired as coach of the town’s Camden Catholic High School team despite a 34-6 record over four years. He has also been placed on administrative leave as a history teacher. The school disputes that his firing has anything to do with race.

“I think this is from me not conforming with their viewpoints on what they want the student body and the football team to look like,” Strom said, according to the Courier Post. “I’ve tried to build this program into one that’s based on kids being of ability, high character and high grades.

“From day one, the administration told me they did not approve of the ratio of black to white students.”

Strom, who is white, told the newspaper that half of the team is made up of minorities. He said the race ratio of the team came up “10 to 20 times” with the administration.

“When I’d have a list of potential freshmen, the first question I’d be asked is if they were white or black,” he said, according to the Courier-Post. “I was confused about why the question was, ‘How can we get more white players in the program or on the field?'”

School president Mary Whipkey denied Strom’s allegations on Monday.

“We are not that kind of environment and we take it very seriously when those accusations are made,” Whipkey told the Courier-Post. “This is a special community here. We embrace our diversity here. Those accusations are not true.”

Strom told the newspaper that he plans to file a grievance with the teachers’ union.” [Source]

Let’s be clear, when Mary says that she embraces diversity, what she really means is that as long as the number of Negroes don’t get too high, they can live with them.