Employment Opportunities 5-2-18

HILL DISTRICT

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT CENTER DIRECTOR

The University of Pittsburgh is seeking someone to partner with organizations and leaders of the Hill District to ensure attainment of both the community’s and University’s goals. The director must be a trusted resource to community leadership as well as to University faculty and staff. This individual must be able to establish a high level of trust, possess outstanding written and oral communication skills, collaborate and build relationships, be familiar with community-engaged learning and research, be able to work in diverse environments, and possess personnel, program, and facility management experience. Knowledge of the social, political, and economic dynamics of Pittsburgh, and the Hill District, is preferred.

https://www.pittsource.com/postings/155864

SPECIAL EDUCATION/ TRANSITION COORDINATOR

Hampton Twp. School District—Special Education/Transition Coordinator Administrative position. Master’s degree required, doctorate preferred. Also, Teachers: Speech/Language, Elementary, Physical Education, Academic Support (Math & Biology) for the 2018-2019 SY. EOE, Candidates must apply online at www.ht-sd.org District>Employment

Lawrenceville United

Community Engagement and Program Manager

Lawrenceville United, an inclusive non-profit organization dedicated to improving quality of life for all Lawrenceville residents, seeks a highly productive individual with strong interpersonal and communication skills who is passionate about community-driven revitalization and experienced in community outreach. Full description at www.LUnited.org. Deadline to apply: May 18.

Summer Recreation

Supervisor

The Borough of Wilkinsburg is seeking a supervisor for the recreation summer youth program to commence for two (2) months, starting 6/18-8/10, from 12PM-8PM. A college student with a sports/recreation/physical education major or teacher/coach preferred. Candidate must be dynamic and work well with youth 6-12, and have/secure necessary clearances. Compensation range $12-14.00/hour. Send resume to info@wilkinsburgpa.gov or to the Borough offices at 605 Ross Ave., Wilkinsburg, PA, 15221.

AUBERLE

Healing Children & Families

Since 1953, Auberle has been dedicated to transforming the lives of children, youth & families. Auberle is a nationally recognized human service agency serving 3,800+ children & families each year.

Seeking to fill the following positions to mentor, build strong, consistent relationships with youth & families.

•Case Manager – FT

•Co-Supervisor – FT

•Family Emergency Shelter – Family Support Staff

•Night Monitors – FT

•Summer School Teachers – PT

•Youth Zone Coach – FT

If you are highly motivated, passionate about youth and interested in making a difference, visit www.auberle.org to apply. EOE

NEPHROLOGIST

University of Pittsburgh Physicians seeks a Nephrologist to work in Pittsburgh (Allegheny County), PA. Treat patients with chronic kidney disease and end-stage Renal Disease (ESRD), polycystic kidney disease (PKD), acute renal failure, and kidney stones, as well as acute kidney injury and other renal related diseases; perform four outpatient clinics per week and provide inpatient services and weekend inpatient coverage as required; treat patients and follow ESRD patients in DCI or FMC dialysis centers; and teach residents and medical students at UPMC Mercy and other UPMC hospitals as directed. Must have a Medical degree of foreign equivalent; must have completed a residency in Internal Medicine and a fellowship in Nephrology (Renal-Electrolyte); and must have a valid PA medical license or eligibility for licensure. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 180000JA in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.

