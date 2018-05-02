Bids and Proposals 5-2-18

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

TREE AND SHRUB REMOVAL SERVICES AUTHORITY WIDE

IFB# 300-20-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

TREE AND SHRUB REMOVAL SERVICES AUTHORITY WIDE

IFB# 300-20-18

The documents will be available no later than April 23, 2018 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 9:00 a.m. on May 11, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, May 3, 2018

9:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

INVITATION TO BIDDERS/ OFFERORS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Avenue, Second Floor, until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time, May 9, 2018. Bids must be received in the hands of and clocked in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered. All late and electronic bids will be rejected and will not be considered for award.

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR THE

PURCHASE OF WATER PITCHERS AND FILTERS

PWSA PROJECT NO. PWSA97

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to cjuratovic@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Autumn Barna, Procurement Manager, via e-mail: abarna@pgh2o.com, no later than May 1, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. EST.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sex, sexual preference, or national origin.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the bid due date.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid(s). The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of Bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to Contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

SALE OF SURPLUS EQUIPMENT

COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

The following surplus equipment will be offered for sale to the highest bidder(s):

REQUEST FOR QUOTATION 180509

Sale of Surplus Computers, Monitors, Network Equipment, AV Equipment, Library Shelving, Bill Changer, Postage Equipment, Massage Therapy Tables, Cash Register, Etc.

Bids are due in the CCAC Purchasing Department no later than 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

For more information, contact Mike Cvetic at mcvetic-@ccac.edu

Community College of Allegheny County

Purchasing Department

800 Allegheny Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15233

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time May 22, 2018. Bids must be received in the hands of and stamped in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered.

INVITATIONS FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

2018 URGENT SEWER REPAIR CONTRACT

PWSA PROJECT

NO. 2018-OPS-102-0

Work under the 2018 Urgent Sewer Repair Contract includes the urgent repair or rehabilitation of the PWSA’s public sewer system including storm, sewer and combined sewer facilities as required or directed.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to cjuratovic@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to directed to Autumn Barna, Procurement Manager, via e-mail: abarna@pgh2o.com, no later than May 15, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on May 8, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the Authority’s Conference Room, 1200 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Bidders to ask questions.

Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in the amount of Ten Percent (10%) of the bid for the project under construction. Said Bond shall be duly and legally executed with a Surety or Trust Company which has complied with City Ordinances/Resolutions relating thereto. A Performance Bond and Labor and Material Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract value for each awarded project will be required after award.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 90 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

RFP 3106 – Procurement of Electronic Signature (e-Signature) Solution

Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

The CCAC Purchasing Department publishes all bids and RFPs via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Municipality of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, at the Purchasing Office, Room 213 until, 11:00 A.M. prevailing time, Thursday, May 24, 2018, and will be publicly opened immediately thereafter in the Council Chambers, at the Municipal Building, 12245 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15235, for the furnishing of all labor and material (as required) for:

DEMOLITIONS – Penn Hills 2017 Package Number 10

1929 Lincoln Avenue EXT 172-M-24

7284 Schley Street 173-H-335

506 Hochberg Road 295-N-188

510 Hochberg Road 295-N-168

4609 Verona Road 294-S-131

215 Janice Drive 368-M-328

2324 Main Street 635-G-225

6870 Sylvan Street 365-C-203

This project is funded 100% with Federal Community Development Block Grant Funds.

This project will be financed with assistance from HUD; and therefore, it is subject to Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, which gives preference in hiring to low and very-low income persons.

Specifications may be obtained at the Administration/Purchasing Office (412)798-2121, Room 213 for a non refundable fee of $25.00.

Potential bidders with hearing impairment requiring information on this project can call the State Relay Office at 1-800-654-5984 to contact the Municipality.

Proposal must be on Standard Proposal Forms in the manner therein and be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the name and address of the bidder on the outside, addressed to the Purchasing Office and marked: “Demolitions – Penn Hills 2018 Package Number 11”.

Proposal must be accompanied by a certified check drawn upon a National or State Bank and made payable without conditions to the Municipality of Penn Hills, in an amount not less than ten (10) percent of the proposal, or a Bid Bond, and be delivered to the place and hour named.

The Municipality reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

Attention is called to the Federal requirements regarding employment, non-discrimination, safety and State regulations.

The Municipality reserves the right to award this solicitation on an item-by-item basis or lump sum basis, whichever is in the best interest of the Municipality

The Municipality reserves the right to remove any property from the demo list before actual demo takes place.

Mohammed F. Rayan

Municipal Manager

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

Security Camera System Maintenance Rebid

RFP #350-50-17REBID

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Security Camera System

Maintenance Rebid

RFP #350-50-17REBID

The documents will be available no later than April 23, 2018 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 11:00 A.M., May 11, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick – Procurement Director/Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street,

2nd Floor, Conference Room

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

May 3, 2018

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY

PITTSBURGH, PA

April 25, 2018

The Office of the Director of the Department of Public works for Allegheny County in Conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, is soliciting Statements of Interest through PennDOTs ECMS system for the following:

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

Preliminary Engineering,

Final Design, and Services During Construction

For

Rehabilitation of the Patton Street Bridge

County Project No. TL13-3409

ECMS No. 93371

Local Agreement Number: L00301

This is a federal-aid project with PennDOT oversight. Statements of Interest are due no later than May 18, 2018 and are to be submitted through PennDOTs ECMS System, http://www.dot14.state.pa.us/ECMS

The advertisement can be found under agreement number L00301. A copy of the published advertisement can also be found on the County Website: http://www.county.allegheny.pa.us/bids Any inquiries into this Advertisement are to be directed to Mr. Richard Connors, Bridge Division Manager at richard.connors@alleghenycounty.us or 412-350-6671.

The County will use the normal selection process and preselect or short-list at least three firms for consideration for this Project assignment on the following evaluation criteria: Experience on Allegheny County and PennDOT Projects, Use and Experience of Subconsultants, Ability to Meet Project Schedules, How will the Team Manage the Design, and Performance on Past Projects. The County’s Minority and Women disadvantaged goals for these Projects will be 13% of the total price for MBE participation and 2% of the total price for WBE participation.

Stephen G. Shanley, PE, Director

Department of Public Works of Allegheny County

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County (SEA) will receive proposals for a Fund Accounting Software Solution. The contract for this work will be with the SEA. Request for Proposals (RFP) may be obtained after the date below from Sharon Mink, Email: SMink@pgh-sea.com, Telephone: (412) 393-7105, Facsimile: (412) 393-7104.

This Advertisement applies to the following RFP:

Project: Fund Accounting Software Solution

RFP Available: May 2, 2018

Non-Mandatory Pre-Proposal Meeting: 9:00 a.m., May 9, 2018

Proposals Due: 4:00 p.m., May 29, 2018, SEA, 171 Tenth Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

COMBUSTION AND HOT

WATER HEATER SERVICES

IFB# 300-21-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

COMBUSTION AND HOT WATER HEATER SERVICES

IFB# 300-21-18

The documents will be available no later than April 23, 2018 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on May 11, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick – Procurement Director/Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, May 3, 2018

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

PORT AUTHORITY OF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on May 23, 2018 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website

(http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B180319A Maintenance Inspection Testing & Certification of Fire Protection Systems

B180320A Wiper Arm Assemblies – Coach

B180321A Synthetic Automatic Transmiossions Fluid

B180422 Substation Equipment – DC Breakers

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00AM May 9, 2018 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

ARTICLE 1 – ADVERTISEMENT

PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

ADVERTISEMENT

Separate sealed Bids for the Work as listed hereinafter will be received at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department of Port Authority of Allegheny County (Authority) Heinz 57 Center, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527 until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 and will be publicly opened and read immediately thereafter at the same address. Each Bidder shall be solely responsible for assuring that its Bid is both received and time stamped by a representative of the Purchasing and Materials Management Department at or before the advertised time for submission of Bids. Bids received or time stamped in the Purchasing and Materials Management Department after the advertised time for the submission of Bids shall be non-responsive and therefore ineligible for Award.

LED LIGHTING UPGRADES CONTRACT NO. SYS-18-04

The Work of this Project includes, but is not limited to, the furnishing of all labor and materials for LED lighting upgrades at South Hills Junction (Building 1), Ross Garage, Collier Garage, East Liberty Garage, Steel Plaza Subway Station, and Wood Street Subway Station.

Bid Documents will be available for public inspection and may be obtained on or after Monday, April 30, 2018 at Authority’s offices at the following address:

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Purchasing and Materials Management Department

Heinz 57 Center

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527

Bid Documents are available for purchase as follows: Bid Documents are available in an electronic form on compact disk upon payment of $15.00 per CD. Payment shall be by check or money order (NO CASH), payable to “Port Authority of Allegheny County.” No refunds of payment will be made. Upon request, Bid Documents can be mailed upon receipt of payment in full. Should the purchaser wish to have the Bid Documents delivered via special delivery, such as UPS or Federal Express, the purchaser shall provide its appropriate account numbers for such special delivery methods.

This Project may be funded, in part, by, and subject to certain requirements of, the County of Allegheny and/or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Authority, in compliance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, as may be amended, require that certified Diverse Businesses (“DBs”) have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts for this Project. In this regard, all Bidders shall make good faith efforts in accordance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, to ensure that DBs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Bidders shall also not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, age, disability, national origin, sexual origin, gender identity or status as a parent in the award and performance of contracts for this Project. If aid is required to involve DBs in the Work, Bidders are to contact Authority’s Director of Employee Relations and OEO at (412) 566-5262.

The Bidder’s attention is directed to the following contacts for Bidder’s questions: Procedural Questions Regarding Bidding:

David Hart- Authority DHart@portauthority.org (412) 566-5415

All other questions relating to the Bid Documents must be submitted by mail or email to:

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Heinz 57 Center

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

Attn: David Hart

DHart@portauthority.org

In addition, the Bidder’s attention is directed to the following schedule of activities for preparation of its Bid:

9:00 A.M. Pre-Bid Conference

May 10, 2018 Port Authority of Allegheny County Heinz 57 Center

Neal H. Holmes Board Room 345 Sixth Avenue,

Fifth Floor Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

Pre-Bid Site Tour (Immediately following the Pre-Bid Conference)

Attendance is mandatory

Participants shall wear a safety vest and appropriate footwear

Transportation will be provided

1:30 P.M. Bids Due

May 30, 2018 Purchasing and Materials Management Department

Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Bids

ARTICLE 2 – PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A Pre-Bid Conference may be held with prospective Bidders to review the Bid Documents and generally discuss the Project. The time and place will be specified in the Advertisement. All Bidders are encouraged to submit their questions in writing to the respective individuals listed in the Advertisement prior to the time specified in the Advertisement for the Pre-Bid Conference. A response may be provided during the Pre-Bid Conference or by Addendum thereafter.

ARTICLE 3 – PRE-BID TOUR

If a site tour is to be conducted covering the area(s) of the Work, it will be held at the date and time indicated in the Advertisement.

ARTICLE 4 – PUBLIC OPENING OF BIDS

Bids will be publicly opened and announced at the advertised time and place set for such Bid opening.

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Division of Communications and Marketing

341 South Bellefield Avenue, Room 204

Pittsburgh, PA 15213-3516

Request for Proposals

For Printing, Assembly, Mailing and Graphic Design Services

for 2018-2019 Welcome Back to School Program

The School District is requesting proposals from experienced and qualified printers.

The Request for Proposals may be obtained from the Division of Communications and Marketing, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 or from the District’s web page at http://www.pps.k12.pa.us/domain/239

One (1) original and four (4) copies of the proposal shall be prepared and submitted to the School District in such form as is set forth in the RFP by Noon on Wednesday May 2, 2018.

The District reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

BID

The Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County (SEA) will receive sealed bids for North Shore Riverfront Park (NSRFP) 2018 Concrete Repairs as identified below. The contract for this work will be with the SEA. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to the SEA, 171 10th Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Attention: Taylor Blice – E-mail: tblice@pgh-sea.com. Bid Packages may be obtained after the date identified below through Accu-Copy at 724-935-7055.

This Advertisement applies to the following Bid Package:

Project: North Shore Riverfront Park

Bid Package Name: NSRFP 2018 Concrete Repairs

Bid Package Available: April 25, 2018

Approximate Value: $60,000

Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting

Time/Date/Location: 2:00 PM, Wed., May 2, 2018, Sports & Exhibition Authority, 171 10th Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Bid Due Date: 2:00 PM, Mon., May 21, 2018

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

Port Authority of Allegheny County

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL NO. 18-05

Port Authority of Allegheny County (Port Authority) is requesting proposals for the performance of the following services:

Bus Rapid Transit Phase III

Engineering Services

Authority intends to now enter into an Agreement which will provide for Phase III Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Engineering Services. The required services will include, but are not limited to: advance design of the BRT Project to at least the 60% completion level; update the CIG submittal and develop a Project Management Plan; and update to the financial plan (Contract Services). The qualified consultant is to complete the final design, in a phased approach as authorized by Authority and more fully detailed in the Scope of Services, of the Project Scope (collectively Phase III BRT Work).

A copy of the RFP will be available on or after April 27, 2018, and can be obtained by registering at the Port Authority ebusiness website: http://ebusiness.portauthority.org and following the directions listed on the website. Please note that for this RFP, Proposers must register under the ebusiness categories of ENGINEERING; ENGENV – Engineering Environmental; ENGGAE – General Architecture and Engineering; ENGPLAN – Engineering Planning/ Studies; or ENGPM – Engineering Project Management. Proposers may also register in other categories for any future RFPs issued by Port Authority. If you have specific questions regarding this RFP, please contact Jeff Faddis at (412) 566-5315 or jfaddis@portauthority.org.

An Information Meeting for interested parties will be held at 10:00 a.m., prevailing time, May 11, 2018 in the Fifth Floor Board Room of Port Authority of Allegheny County’s downtown offices, 345 Sixth Avenue to answer any questions regarding this RFP.

Hard copy proposals must be both delivered to, and time stamped by a representative of the Purchasing and Materials Management Department at or before 2:00 p.m., prevailing time, May 31, 2018, at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department, Port Authority of Allegheny County, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527. Proposals received or time stamped in the Purchasing and Materials Management Department after the advertised time for the submission of proposals shall be non-responsive and therefore ineligible for award. Each Proposer shall be solely responsible for assuring that its proposal is timely received and time stamped in accordance with the requirements herein. Please note that a sealed Summary of Costs should NOT be submitted with the hard copy of the Proposal, but will be submitted at a later date as requested by Port Authority.

This Project may be financed jointly by the County of Allegheny, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) of the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT). The proposal process and the performance of the requested services will be in accordance with the guidelines and regulations of the FTA “Third Party Contracting Guidelines”, FTA Circular 4220.1F, as amended, and all other applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations.

Port Authority of Allegheny County, in compliance with 49 C.F.R., Part 26, as amended, implements positive affirmative action procedures to ensure that all Disadvantaged Business Enterprises have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts financed, in whole or in part, with federal funds provided under the proposed Agreement. In this regard, all recipients or contractors shall take all necessary and reasonable steps in accordance with 49 C.F.R., Part 26, to ensure that DBEs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Recipients and their contractors shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, disability, national origin or sex in the award and performance of DOT assisted contracts.

Port Authority of Allegheny County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

