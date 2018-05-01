Sports
Home > Sports

High school football coach says he’s being forced out of job


The Associated Press
4 reads
Leave a comment

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey high school football coach says he’s being forced out because he has too many Black athletes on his team.

Camden Catholic High School informed Nick Strom on Friday that his contract as a history teacher would not be renewed for next year. The Courier-Post reports he also was asked to resign from his posts as head football and golf coach, and was fired Monday evening.

Camden Catholic President Mary Whipkey denies Strom’s allegations, saying she never discussed race with him.

___

Information from: Courier-Post (Cherry Hill, N.J.), http://www.courierpostonline.com/

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading High school football coach says he’s being forced out of job

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now