TimesUp for R. Kelly? Hopefully. Here’s How You Can Support the Movement To Hold The ‘Pied Piper’ Accountable

Finally. After 24 years of abuse allegations, R. Kelly may finally get his comeuppance. The Time’s Up movement has its eye on R. Kelly and it’s long overdue.

Launched by Women of Color of Time’s Up, a statement read in part, “The recent court decision against Bill Cosby is one step toward addressing these ills, but it is just a start. We call on people everywhere to join with us to insist on a world in which women of all kinds can pursue their dreams free from sexual assault, abuse and predatory behavior. To this end, today we join an existing online campaign called #MuteRKelly.”

They are hitting Kelly directly in his pocket by calling on the following corporations to cut ties with the singer: RCA Records (the label currently produces and distributes his music), Ticketmaster (currently issuing tickets for R. Kelly’s show on May 11), Spotify and Apple Music (streaming platforms currently monetizing R. Kelly’s music) and Greensboro Coliseum Complex (North Carolina venue is currently hosting an R. Kelly concert May 11).

How can you help? Feel free to tweet or even call these companies and demand they drop R. Kelly. In addition, you can tweet #MuteRKelly to keep the topic trending. If David Hogg can make this demand to Laura Ingraham‘s advertisers, we should be able to do the same for R. Kelly.

R. Kelly has already responded via a rude and catty statement to BuzzFeed, saying, “R. Kelly supports the pro-women goals of the Time’s Up movement. We understand criticizing a famous artist is a good way to draw attention to those goals — and in this case, it is unjust and off-target.” He added the criticism is an “attempted public lynching of a Black man who has made extraordinary contributions to our culture.” The statement continued, “We fully support the rights of women to be empowered to make their own choices. Time’s Up has neglected to speak with any of the women who welcome R. Kelly’s support, and it has rushed to judgment without the facts.” The statement added he is a “victim” of a “greedy, conscious and malicious conspiracy to demean him.”

We don’t know about the women who “who welcome R. Kelly’s support,” but here are several men and women who support #MuteRKelly.

All, all, all in together girls…🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 It’s going DOWN!! #muterkelly once and for all! https://t.co/uJKX0yoQyf — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 30, 2018

You know why your show was cancelled. And you can’t ask your lawyer, publicist, or personal assistant why… because they all quit. They know, and we know, that you’re done. It’s way past time for you to be held accountable. #MuteRKelly https://t.co/W7HKpJ02KQ — April (@ReignOfApril) April 30, 2018

Today we join the call to #MuteRKelly and insist on safety & dignity for all women. We demand appropriate investigations and inquiries into the allegations of R. Kelly’s abuse made by women of color & their families for over two decades now. #WOC #TIMESUPhttps://t.co/CG7Y5ZmKyR — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 30, 2018

YES! As I’ve said 1000x, R. Creepy has to GO. I’m not here for the discussions about “separating the man from his music.” I refuse to separate a man from his serial abuse of black women. BLACK WOMEN AND GIRLS ARE VALUABLE. #MuteRKelly #TIMESUP #WOC https://t.co/9TtfeV8DGB — Robin Thede (@robinthede) April 30, 2018

We join the call to #MuteRKelly and insist on the safety + dignity of all women. We demand investigations into R. Kelly’s abuse allegations made by women of color + their families for two decades. We call on those who profit from his music to cut ties. #MuteRKelly #TIMESUP #WOC pic.twitter.com/TYmDRVIH00 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 30, 2018

If Bill Cosby can be found guilty then now is the time for Kelly to pay for all of his alleged crimes — despite his money and fame. No women should be silenced because of rich and powerful men. Time’s up, Kellz.

