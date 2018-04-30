No country for Black men

Pervasive and persistent racial profiling of African-American men is only part of their reality. When Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson entered a Philly Starbucks for a business meeting, it took all of two minutes for the police to come and arrest them for trespassing. (It took Cleveland police two seconds to murder 12-year-old Tamir Rice.) The Starbucks incident took me back to the recent study by the Equality of Opportunity Project that re-iterated a troublesome fact: Black men are trapped in a vicious cycle, a no-win situation.