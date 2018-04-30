Field Negro: Misguided outrage over a comedian.

I

I am going to need the right-wingnuts and some of the other folks who took issue with Michelle Wolf’s stand up routine at the White House Correspondence Dinner to give me a break.

Since when is a comedian not allowed to make fun of famous people? Besides, pretty much everything she said was true.

It’s just amazing to me that some of the same folks who defend this president and his vile and reprehensible behavior every day are now saying that this comedian went too far. She did not. She did what she was hired to do: Tell jokes. Donald trump makes fun of disabled people, and he tries to fat-shame women he disagrees with, and some of these same journalists who are now complaining about Wolf failed to cal him out for his boorish behavior. Trump himself said some pretty outrageous and dangerous things at his rally in Michigan, while Wolf was entertaining journalists in Washington, but it’s crickets from America’s chattering class and those who should be calling him out on it.

Katherine Timpf, writing for the National Review, had a great take on this issue.

“Wolf then continued to suggest that Sanders was a sort of “Uncle Tom but for white women.”

Sanders was visibly upset the entire time, and many people on the right rushed to her defense — saying that Wolf’s jokes were inappropriate and an outrage. Here’s the thing, though: Many of those same people have absolutely no problem with it when President Trump makes fun of people, no matter how low the blow.

Yes. In case you’ve forgotten, Donald Trump also really likes to make fun of people. On the campaign trail, he referred to Marco Rubio as “Little Marco” and Jeb Bush as “low-energy Jeb.” During a debate, he readily agreed that he’d compare Rosie O’Donnell to a “fat pig,” “slob,” “dog,” and “disgusting animal.” He mocked Carly Fiorina, saying “Look at that face! Would anyone vote for that?” During his presidency, he made fun of Mika Brzezinski, saying he once saw her “bleeding badly from a face-lift.” The list goes on and on.

If you find yourself being outraged about Wolf’s jokes about Sanders, I’d suggest you ask yourself: Were you outraged about any of the above jokes as well? If not, why not?

The way it appears now is that when Trump makes fun of Mika’s face, the Right says “Chill, it’s just a joke!” and the Left says it’s an outrage. When Michelle Wolfsays Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s eyeshadow is made of lies, the Left says “Chill, it’s just a joke!” and the Right says it’s an outrage. There’s certainly an element of hypocrisy on this issue on both sides, but there’s also one difference: Michelle Wolf is a comedian, not the leader of the free world, so she does deserve a bit more leeway when it comes to making jokes.” [Source]

Maybe that’s the problem, we can’t separate the two, since “the leader of the free world” is such a joke.

