City council passed a bill to create more oversight of Pittsburgh’s contracts with private vendors

City Council Chamber. On Tuesday, council members passed a measure that would add more oversight to the city’s RFP process. (Photo by J. Dale Shoemaker/PublicSource)
Even though several details have not been decided, Pittsburgh City Council voted on Tuesday to pass a bill that creates another measure of oversight on how the city handles requests for proposals [RFPs].
The RFP process begins when city departments have a need for a product or service and write a formal description of it to distribute to vendors. Once vendors respond, the city vets the bids and then makes a selection based on getting the best price and value for what is needed.