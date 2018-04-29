Democrats Need Black Voters So Why Do They Make It Hard To Sit At The Table?

Democrats are trying to win Black voters to their side as African Americans continue to express deep disapproval of the party’s treatment of them.
Democratic leaders are looking to communities with significant populations of people of color to gain a majority advantage in the House, The Hill reported. They are appealing to college-educated voters in areas near cities and rural areas where non-White voter numbers are higher than average. The party’s best bet is to win favor in diverse districts to get 23 seats to achieve a House majority though they want more than 100 GOP seats.
It’s known that many African-American voters, as well as those with college degrees, have expressed strong disapproval of Trump and his policies.
However, Black folks want more respect for their instrumental roles in helping Democrats pull off great victories. Doug Jones‘ Senate win over Roy Moore in Alabama was the direct result of Black women going to the polls last year.
The dissatisfaction among Black folks with Democrats’ treatment has reached far and wide: celebrities have also said their peace on social media.
Black voters have united in demanding more from Democrats. Some politicians have taken notice of these complaints, addressing the National Action Network during a convention in New York City earlier this month.
With concerns about Democrats and Republicans, African-American voters report they are more likely to turn out for the midterm elections, according to The Hill.
Sixty-one percent of African-Americans voters are “extremely interested” in the midterms, according to the NBC–Wall Street Journal survey. This number was 8 points higher than the percentage of white voters who said they were interested.
While Black people wait for the midterms, they will have to deal with swelling Democrat strategies to win their votes. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) placed 50 organizers on the ground in districts across the nation to mobilize voters, Dan Sena, the DCCC executive director, said.
SEE ALSO:
Another Black Man Was Thrown Out Of A Restaurant For Just Sitting Down
Watch: White Woman Tells Cop ‘Shut The F**k Up’ And Doesn’t Get Shot
Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks
Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks
1. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 1 of 24
2. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks2 of 24
3. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks3 of 24
4. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 4 of 24
5. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 5 of 24
6. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 6 of 24
7. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks7 of 24
8. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 8 of 24
9. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks9 of 24
10. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks10 of 24
11. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 11 of 24
12. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks12 of 24
13. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 13 of 24
14. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks14 of 24
15. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 15 of 24
16. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks16 of 24
17. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 17 of 24
18. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks18 of 24
19. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks19 of 24
20. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks20 of 24
21. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks21 of 24
22. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks22 of 24
23. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks23 of 24
24. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks24 of 24