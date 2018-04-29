CCAC celebrates opening of food pantries at all campuses with ribbon cutting

Though Pittsburgh has multiple agencies dedicated to addressing the hunger that affects low-income residents throughout the city, few had looked at another population in need–college students.

Now, thanks to a partnership with East End Cooperative Ministry, Community College of Allegheny County is meeting those needs head on.

With the opening of food pantries at its Allegheny, North, and Homewood-Brushton campuses, the college now has operating food pantries at all five campuses. They celebrated with a ribbon-cutting at the Allegheny Campus on the North Side, April 23.

“Food insecurity is one of the hidden barriers that affects our students,” said CCAC President Dr. Quintin Bullock. “For an institution like ours which serves a high percentage of first-generation and economically-challenged students, this shows our commitment to eliminating those barriers and allowing our students to achieve their highest potential.”

Joining Dr. Bullock for the ceremony were Michael Mingrone, president & CEO, East End Cooperative Ministry; Dr. Evon Walters, president, CCAC Allegheny Campus and Homewood-Brushton Center; Dr. Gretchen Mullin-Sawicki, president, CCAC North Campus and West Hills Center; and Vladimir St. Surin, assistant dean, CCAC Homewood-Brushton Center.

St. Surin said the pantry at the Homewood-Brushton center, which actually had a soft opening earlier, fills a need because as much as they motivate people to get there, and get there on time, if the students are hungry, they are not going to be concentrating on World History or Math 101.

“Our clients are 77 percent female. Many of our students are non-traditional, so our average age is 32. Ninety percent are African American and have an average income under $19,000,” he said. “They really appreciate that CCAC cares about their well-being. Our pantry is open on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and that’s by design—because as one guy told me, ‘I can feed my family for the weekend now.’”

Mingrone said partnering with CCAC was a natural outgrowth of EECM’s work throughout the area—they serve pantries from Downtown all the way to Penn Hills.

“Look around—we are the face of hunger. One in three CCAC students suffers from food insecurity. The people who were just getting by before, aren’t getting by,” he said. “We’re on pace to distribute 500,000 pounds of food just this year.”

In addition to donations from EECM, Allegheny Campus Director of Student Life Jane Greenwood said the campuses all have food drives to donate to the pantries. They also harvest vegetables from a nearby campus garden to supplement the dry and canned goods the pantry stocks.

“We actually had a pantry here in 2016. It was funded through a grant, but that ran out,” she said. “So this partnership with EECM is really great.”

In addition to canned and dried foods, the pantry also provides sundries such as paper towels, dish and laundry soap, and toilet paper. Greenwood also said they plan to purchase a commercial refrigerator, and possibly a freezer, but are waiting to see if the other campuses also need them.

“We’re very excited to respond to the needs of our students,” said Dr. Bullock. “We’ll be monitoring usage to see what kind of impact we’re having, and whether we need to expand.”

