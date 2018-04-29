Area Black mayors celebrated at Talk Magazine convention

While the Talk Minority Action Group’s 15th Black Networking Convention featured a luncheon address by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, the real highlight was the attendance by nine Black mayors from across the Commonwealth.

Joining state Reps. Austin Davis, D-Mc-Keesport; Ed Gainey, D-East Liberty, and Jake Wheatley, D-Hill District April 21 for a series of panel discussions on healthcare, employment and affordable housing, were mayors Betty Copeland, Bridgeville; Marita Garrett, Wilkinsburg; Rohan E. Hepkins, Yeadon; Keith A. Jackson, Rochester; Thaddeus Kirkland, Chester; Nickole Nesby, Duquesne; Tim Scott, Carlisle; Helen E. Thomas, Darby, and Dwan B. Walker, Aliquippa.

Organizer and Talk Magazine Publisher Luther Sewell was the mastermind behind assembling such an array of Black political power for the two-day event at the Marriott City Center.

All were warmly welcomed by Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald during an April 20 reception that culminated with entertainment by Flo Wilson and the Old School Band.

Over the past months, the New Pittsburgh Courier has reported on new African American mayors in Allegheny County. Garrett became Wilkinsburg’s first Black female mayor during a Jan. 2, 2018 ceremony. It was no easy feat for Garrett to accomplish, echoed by Valerie McDonald Roberts, the first African American woman elected to Pittsburgh City Council in 1994. “This is a small municipality, but this is something big,” McDonald Roberts said at the time of Garrett’s victory, as she defeated three other Democratic contenders. “The politics of winning this kind of race is no different than the politics of a larger setting. It’s, how do you do this when you may not be the endorsed candidate? You may be the newest person on the block, you may be young, and female and Black…how do you do this? The same methodology, the same strategy and the same perseverance has to be in place. There’s a lot to celebrate, the fact that she did it.”

Nesby has much to celebrate, as well. She has taken over the city of Duquesne and has a “boots on the ground” approach, talking to residents and trying to eliminate problem areas in her community. Nesby formerly worked for the U.S. Department of the Treasury before running for and being elected mayor of Duquesne.

Copeland became the first African American mayor of Bridgeville, who seemed pleasantly surprised to win the election.

“The Democratic committee approached me saying, with all my years of volunteer work, they thought I’d be a great goodwill ambassador, so I ran,” Copeland told the New Pittsburgh Courier in an exclusive interview a few months ago.

“I never thought it would be a reality—they’d never vote for a woman, let alone an African American woman—but then, election night the incumbent mayor called me and said, ‘Hello, mayor-elect.’ It’s incredible.”

