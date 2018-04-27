Metro
Home > Metro

YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh’s 150th Anniversary Celebration


Courier Newsroom
0 reads
Leave a comment

DR. JILL BIDEN, with Courtney Grady and Ivy Williams, at the YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh’s 150th Anniversary Celebration, held April 13 at the Wyndham Grand, Downtown. (Photos by J.L. Martello)

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh’s 150th Anniversary Celebration

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now