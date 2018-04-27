To all Connie Hawkins ballers—‘Do the Right Thing!’ (April 25)

:10—Of course this is not a shoutout to the likes of Hosea Champine, Norm Nixon, John Marshall, Kirk Bruce, Ron Carter, Sam Clancy, Myron Brown, Bobby Franklin, B.B. Flenory, Magic Mike Williams, Kenny Durrett, Bobby Byrd or Billy Varner…your legend was already in place! No, this is “a call to arms for the other 5,060 or so players that played in the nationally-recognized, top 10-rated Connie Hawkins Summer League that more than likely may have never been recognized beyond your last glorified high school game. On Saturday, May 5, we will honor and memorialize the late great Connie Hawkins. Do the right thing man and come pay your respects to the man that put you on the map!

:09—Sooooo, while I have your attention, here’s your info for the next to last time. Friday, May 4, “Live” at The Savoy Restaurant (2623 Penn Avenue, zip code 15222). Come one, come all to welcome home the 1968 ABA World Champion Pittsburgh Pipers. 6 p.m. until, $5 cover, free parking, cash bar, cash kitchen, dress to impress. Saturday, May 5, noon press conference at the Marriott Hotel City Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Then at 2 p.m., the Pittsburgh Bullets ABA team will showcase a tribute exhibition game and clinic for kids at the Thelma Lovette YMCA (2114 Centre Avenue, zip code 15219) in honor of the champions. Then at 6 p.m., cocktail reception for the event at the Marriott. Then at 7 p.m., dinner and awards presentation honoring the Pipers, Connie Hawkins and the 2018 Connie Hawkins Hall of Fame Inductees. Special guest speakers include the legendary Billy Knight, former L.A. Laker Ron Carter and former Boston Celtic B.B. Flenory. $50 in advance, $75 at the door, not formal. Dress to impress. Parking at cost. For additional information, please call Achieving Greatness Inc. at 412-628-4856, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

:08—Hey, while I am shouting out stuff, let’s have a shoutout for all the people that helped make this historic night possible. Major Mark Whited. The Mark Cuban Foundation. The New Pittsburgh Courier. The Phoenix Suns. The Pittsburgh Penguins. State Representative Austin Davis. City Councilman R. Daniel Lavelle. Chuck Sanders Charities. Gary White. Frank B. Fuhrer Wholesale Co. Attorney Glenn Mahone. Attorney William Goodrich. Attorney Jack Goodrich. J.T. Thomas. The Tribune Review. Larry Richert of KDKA Radio.

:07—Lord, please don’t let Kevin Cameron be right about the Pittsburgh Pirates, but if the pitchin’ don’t hold up, the bats don’t mean jack. Now that’s teamwork.

:06—Yeah, I know the NFL draft is on Thursday, April 26, but I won’t be watching. Call me when we’ve made our selection, then you got my attention.

:05—But if you really want to know who, what, when, where and why, tune into Soul Take—Champions Live Sports Talk Show every Wednesday…go to urbanmediatoday.com and get reminded of how much you don’t know, but you think you know. Brought to you by Urban Media Today, the New Pittsburgh Courier and Cameron Professional Management. Starring Kevin Cameron, Bill Neal and a cast of the greatest sports minds in the business. To get on board – soultakechampionslive@gmail.com or call Achieving Greatness Inc. at 412-628- 4856.

:04—Man, you know the Black Panther is all that if it’s still playing at theaters and at prime time slots. It’s been over a month. They used to call that “Black Power!!!”

:03—BTW, if you still have doubts about me proclaiming Jim Thorpe the greatest athlete of all time, just pull up or rent the movie Jim Thorpe—All American. You – Will – Be – Amazed. Look, the man and one other Native American beat an entire track team by themselves . . . just Google it.

:02—To the world, and to my good friend, and the family and close friends of the late great “Super Champion” Bruno Sammartino, farewell to a true legend!!! (FYI – he sold out Madison Square Garden 108 times . . . C’mon man!)

:01—In continuing to showcase the members of the Pittsburgh Pipers World Champions, pictured here are Dexter Westbrook driving against “The Hawk” before getting traded to the Pipers weeks later, and sharp shooter Barry Leibowitz.

:00—GAME OVER.

