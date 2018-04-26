Teenager With Racist ‘Promposal’ Sign Just Got The Punishment He Deserved

Noah Crowley is a senior at Riverview High School in Sarasota, Florida. The 18-year-old is preparing for prom and graduation, but ruined both experiences for himself. He thought it would be funny if he invited a girl to prom with a sign that read “If I was black, I’d be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking u 4 prom.” Of course, the photo was posted on social media and it went viral See below:

this is Noah Crowley a Riverview High School student. he seems to not know about America’s history. RACISM IS A PROBLEM. definitely should not be allowed to go to prom!! pic.twitter.com/yQhMDrqnhU — tia yahnke (@TBraelynn) April 23, 2018

After days of backlash and the school releasing a statement condemning the sign, Crowley apologized, saying, “I want to sincerely apologize if I have offended anyone with the picture going around. That was not my intention. Anyone who knows me… knows that that’s not how we truly feel. It was a completely joke and it went too far. After reading the texts and Snapchats, I truly see how I have offended people and I’m sorry [sic].”

President of the Sarasota chapter of the NAACP Trevor Harvey demanded the Sarasota school administrators to take disciplinary action in a statement that read in part, “A strong statement needs to be made to their student body that this type of behavior will not be tolerated on any of our campuses throughout the school district, and, if so, there are going to be severe consequences. When we see so many heightened race relations throughout our country, our district has to take a proactive standpoint to make sure that that stuff doesn’t spill off into our schools.”

It’s done. NBC News reports, “Crowley’s parents said their son will not attend any future ‘school activities or functions, including the Prom or graduation.’ The statement says the decision was made after several conversations as a family and additional discussions with Riverview High School administrators.” In addition, it may not end there. NBC News also reports he “faces potential discipline from his school.”

This is an appropriate punishment. However, his parents need to figure out what type of child they raised who thought this sign was an appropriate “joke.” It starts in the home and if it’s not handled, he could become a Starbucks employee.

