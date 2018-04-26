National
Home > National

Reaction to the guilty verdicts for Bill Cosby


Stephan Broadus
2 reads
Leave a comment

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby reacts while being notified a verdict was in in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. A jury convicted the “Cosby Show” star of three counts of aggravated indecent assault on Thursday. The guilty verdict came less than a year after another jury deadlocked on the charges. (Mark Makela/Pool Photo via AP)

Reaction to Bill Cosby’s conviction on charges of drugging and molesting a woman in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era:

“Cosby is guilty. I’m sorry if you loved a lie. His victims can now exhale. Thank you judge and jury. Thank you society for waking up.” — Harvey Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan, via Twitter.

Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, speaks at Calvary Episcopal Church in Shadyside on Feb. 6. (Photo by Ryan Loew/PublicSource)

“Omg. This made me cry. ” — #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, on seeing video of women running from the courtroom weeping and embracing, via Twitter.

“Unbelievably amazing news!!!!!” — Weinstein accuser Mira Sorvino, via Twitter.

“Just because you’re rich and powerful doesn’t mean another person’s body is automatically available for sex. Consent must be given. #BillCosby” — Jessica Chastain, via Twitter.

“The Cosby conviction is a resonant reminder that power and influence come with significant responsibility, and must never, ever be abused in an evolved society. Hopefully this is only the first step forward.” — Seth MacFarlane, via Twitter.

In this Jan. 10, 2015, file photo, Larry Wilmore speaks at the Viacom 2015 Winter Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour in Pasadena, Calif.  (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

“More importantly, I haven’t forgotten about the many women you assaulted and silenced with your power. Good riddance!!!” — Larry Wilmore via Twitter.

“Bill Cosby going down epic. Finally a conviction. Finally justice.” — Tina Brown, via Twitter.

“This made me burst into tears.” — Weinstein accuser Annabella Sciorra, on watching women exit courtroom in tears, via Twitter.

“Heard a man on tv reminiscing about the Cosby of old, & expressing bewilderment over the duality of such a revered paternal figure also being a predator & rapist. Yep. You’re starting to get the point, buddy.” — Andy Richter, via Twitter.

“In a fitting end to Sexual Assault Awareness month, Bill Cosby was found guilty today. Thinking of all the women he traumatized over the past 50 years. As a survivor myself, I know that pain never fully goes away. But I hope that his victims finally feel some semblance of peace.” — Padma Lakshmi, via Twitter.

“The state of America is this — Even with dozens of accusers we were all afraid Bill Cosby would walk.” — Patricia Arquette, via Twitter.

TERRY MCMILLAN

“Hallelujah. It’s about damn time. #FinallyHimToo And I hope Stormy wins and all the other women break those NDA’s so all of these (expletives) fall down.” — Writer Terry McMillan, via Twitter.

“#BillCosby guilty & facing spending the rest of his natural life behind bars — that is IF convictions can withstand certain appeal based on trial judge’s allowance of five additional alleged victims testimony to buttress the complaining witness.” — Geraldo Rivera, via Twitter.

“Finally some justice for Bill Cosby’s victims. May they find a little #peace today. #GUILTY” — Elizabeth Banks, via Twitter.

“Time’s up, Bill. Time’s BEEN up for you, for years. And now justice. Justice for women I know who you’ve hurt and those I’ve never met. Good riddance. You’re next, Harvey. We’re coming for you. All of you. #TimesUp” — Amber Tamblyn, via Twitter.

This Sept. 19, 2013 file photo shows actor and former NFL player Terry Crews in New York. (Photo by Dan Hallman/Invision/AP, File)

“ACCOUNTABILITY. This is the only way things will change.” — Terry Crews, via Twitter.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Reaction to the guilty verdicts for Bill Cosby

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now