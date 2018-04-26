Diamond And Silk Swear Under Oath They Never Got Trump Coins, But Documents Say That’s Wrong

Diamond And Silk Swear Under Oath They Never Got Trump Coins, But Documents Say That’s Wrong

They got a stack or two to consult on Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, federal campaign finance filings revealed.


The Trump-supporting twosome known as Diamond and Silk may have just lied under oath about receiving money from the Trump administration.

Social media has had earfuls of the conservative personalities, who gave more mouth service during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday. Diamond and Silk, whose real names are Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, said they were never paid any amount of coins for consulting on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, The Hill reported.

The plot, however, thickened concerning the twosome: there are receipts that said D&S got paid. But how much?

The dragged duo got $1,275 on November 22, 2016 for so-called field consulting, according to federal campaign finance filings. New York Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries called out the federal filing in front of the twosome. Of course, they had something to say in response.

“We are familiar with that particular lie, we can see that you do look at fake news,” Richardson, a.k.a Silk, said.

The two later claimed that they were only reimbursed for airfare expenses after they traveled to a Trump rally. But the amount for plane tickets is only a small fraction of the quoted amount from the filing. Things have gotten complicated, huh?

Why D&S were even invited to a House committee hearing in the first place may be mystifying to folks, too. Apparently, they were there to testify on social media companies’ alleged bias against conservatives. The two have now become experts on that subject at least in the eyes of the federal government then?

Whatever is next for D&S will likely involve more stuff related to Trump and his re-election. Surely, there will continue to be folks to challenge them after this latest mess.

