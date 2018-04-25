Wells Fargo increases its commitment to Black homebuyers

In 2017, Wells Fargo announced a commitment to create 250,000 African American homeowners by 2027.

In addition to lending $60 billion for home purchases over that 10-year period, the banking giant has committed to increase the diversity of its sales team, particularly African American home mortgage consultants.

Further, bank officials said they’ve dedicated $15 million for initiatives focused on homebuyer education and counseling for Black families.

This commitment is only part of the evidence that Wells Fargo has made over the past year to show that it values customers of color, said Cerita Battles, the senior vice president and head of retail diverse segments at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage.

“It is really important to understand that, as we made our intentions public, we did so with some of the country’s largest and most influential African American organizations standing by our side,” she said, noting that those organizations included the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), the National Urban League (NUL) and the NAACP.

“Their support not only added a measure of accountability and a great deal of legitimacy to this commitment, but also the power and scope of their collective constituent networks,” Battles said.

NAREB and affiliates of NUL currently are engaged in homebuyer education and counseling to help African Americans prepare for homeownership while the NAACP’s Economic Development arm assists constituents with financial preparedness, which is a key component to being ready to purchase a home, she said.

“And, our commitment aligns very well with NAREB’s ‘2 million in 5 years’ initiative which is aimed at creating 2 million new African American homeowners in five years,” Battles said.

The commitment appears headed in a positive direction.

By the end of 2017, Wells Fargo reported that it helped 23,161 African American families with $5.7 billion in home loan originations which was a significant increase over the previous year and 99.7 percent of the bank’s first-year goal despite a falling mortgage market, Battles said.

The bank also dedicated more than $1.8 million in grants to support homebuyer education and counseling for African American audiences, exceeding its first-year goal.

Battles said the majority of support from that work comes primarily from three areas of the Wells Fargo Housing Foundation, including the National Housing Grant Program, the Homeownership Counseling Grant Program, and down payment assistance grants through NeighborhoodLIFT.

