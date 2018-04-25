Social media posts by Pittsburgh security firm spark concerns over its partnership with North Allegheny School District

That was the question raised at the district board member meeting on April 18, where more than 100 people gathered to learn more about INPAX after some parents found discriminatory and alarmist social media posts made by the company’s founder.
Former Marine Sam Rosenberg founded INPAX in 2003. He has been working with the school district since 2014, conducting security awareness training and developing district-wide security protocols.
Along with 15 to 20 people in the crowd, Rosenberg spoke at the board meeting and apologized to anyone who was offended by the posts. He said he was “mortified” when North Allegheny Superintendent Robert J. Scherrer called him about the posts, as they aren’t representative of his beliefs, he said. “The name of my company, INPAX, means ‘in peace.’ Anything that does not promote peace is directly contrary to our mission.”
