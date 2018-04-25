Social media posts by Pittsburgh security firm spark concerns over its partnership with North Allegheny School District

Update (4/20/2018): The North Allegheny School District and INPAX jointly released a statement Friday afternoon, announcing that their partnership has been ended. According to the statement: “While the District’s experience with INPAX has been nothing but professional, with highly positive feedback, both parties believe it is in the best interest of the community to mutually end the current relationship. It is our shared hope that the community can begin to build bridges, initiate constructive conversation regarding diversity and inclusion, and continue to focus on providing the necessary skills and training to ensure the safety of our children, schools and community.”Should INPAX, a Pittsburgh-based personal security firm, be the company training staff of the North Allegheny School District to protect students in active-shooter situations if its CEO shares views that some community members find disturbing and offensive?

That was the question raised at the district board member meeting on April 18, where more than 100 people gathered to learn more about INPAX after some parents found discriminatory and alarmist social media posts made by the company’s founder.

Former Marine Sam Rosenberg founded INPAX in 2003. He has been working with the school district since 2014, conducting security awareness training and developing district-wide security protocols.

Along with 15 to 20 people in the crowd, Rosenberg spoke at the board meeting and apologized to anyone who was offended by the posts. He said he was “mortified” when North Allegheny Superintendent Robert J. Scherrer called him about the posts, as they aren’t representative of his beliefs, he said. “The name of my company, INPAX, means ‘in peace.’ Anything that does not promote peace is directly contrary to our mission.”

