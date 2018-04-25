Public Notices 4-25-18

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Allegheny County Housing Authority (ACHA) is currently in the process of changing its Agency Plan (annual and 5-year plans) in conjunction with the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act. Changes to the Agency Plan, once approved by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), will guide the ACHA in serving the needs of low-income and very low-income families during the 5-year period beginning October 1, 2018.

The proposed changes to the Agency Plan and all supporting documents will be available for review and inspection by the public at the principal office of ACHA located at 625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222.

A public hearing has been scheduled to present the changed Agency Plan and to allow public participation:

DATE: Friday, June 15, 2018

TIME: 10:15 A.M.

PLACE: Allegheny County Housing Authority – Central Office

625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Prior to the public hearings, general public comments can be directed in writing to:

Frank Aggazio,

Executive Director

Allegheny County Housing Authority

625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

