North Siders want the Garden Theater block to be developed. They just can’t agree on how to get there.

Karen Dobrzynski takes a quick look out the front window of her Federal Street hot dog shop as she prepares lunch for a stream of customers. Across the street from Nana’s New York Hot Dogs with windows boarded, stands a vacant building. At the corner, white paint peels from the brick facade of 4 W. North Avenue. Graffiti, visible from Nana’s New York Hot Dogs, marks the side of nearby buildings.

Five years ago when Dobrzynski, 54, of Castle Shannon, took over the 54-year-old shop with her husband, they thought speedy development was coming to the corner lots across the street from their shop. All plans for redevelopment, thus far, have fallen through.

“Go. Be gone. We want this developed,” Dobrzynski, who is known more fondly as Nana, said, swatting at the buildings. “…Whatever they need to do to get it developed, do it.”

The nearly 150-year-old buildings at 4, 6 and 8 W. North Ave. in the Garden Theater block of the North Side once thrived with activity. Depending on the decade, the structures served as doctors’ offices, a bar, academic buildings and more. Today, they sit vacant. The only change in the last decade has been more decay.