Metro Atlanta Employers Challenged to Clear the (Parking) Deck

Area property managers, employers and employees commit to changing their commute during May 14th-18th to reduce traffic and parking congestion

Georgia Commute Options today announced the inaugural Clear the Deck Challenge, a regional initiative to reduce parking consumption through the promotion of alternatives to driving alone. During the week of May 14th – 18th, participating property managers and employers will challenge their employees to use cleaner commute options such as teleworking, carpooling, vanpooling, taking transit or biking/walking for at least one day during the week.

During the initiative, property managers and/or employers will monitor parking consumption through their decks and lots to showcase any decreases. After the week, Georgia Commute Options will release data to showcase how metro Atlantans rose to the challenge of trying different commuting options and subsequently reduced the need to park at their worksites.

“This inaugural Clear the Deck Challenge is a great opportunity for employers to encourage their employees to try a different commute option, rather than driving alone to work and parking their vehicle that will sit in one space all day long,” said Malika Reed Wilkins, Georgia Commute Options’ managing director. “By trying transit, starting a carpool or even teleworking during this week, commuters can skip their stressful commute and save money, boost work productivity and improve air quality.”

Employees who participate in Clear the Deck and opt for a different way of commuting may also be eligible for incentive programs offered by Georgia Commute Options. The following incentive programs are available for clean commuters:

Gimme Five: New program participants can earn $5 a day — up to $150 — for trying a new commute option other than driving alone.

New program participants can earn $5 a day — up to $150 — for trying a new commute option other than driving alone. $25 Prizes: Existing clean commuters are entered to win monthly $25 prizes for logging their commutes.

Existing clean commuters are entered to win monthly $25 prizes for logging their commutes. Monthly Gas Card: Carpools with three or more riders can earn monthly gas cards.

Carpools with three or more riders can earn monthly gas cards. Vanpool $50 Referral: Individuals can receive $50 for referring a new vanpool rider after that new rider has completed three consecutive months on a vanpool.

Individuals can receive $50 for referring a new vanpool rider after that new rider has completed three consecutive months on a vanpool. Guaranteed Ride Home: Program participants are promised a guaranteed ride home when unexpected events occur and are approved. Participants can receive up to five free rides each year, by taxi or rental car, to their home or car in case of emergency.

Already, employers around metro Atlanta, like the US Forest Service, are committing to participate in the Clear the Deck Challenge.

“The US Forest Service is proud to participate in the pilot year of Clear the Deck as it is a great opportunity to explore clean modes of commuting, like carpool and transit, for our employees,” The US Forest Service said in an official statement. “We look forward to working with Georgia Commute Options as we take on the challenge!”

Interested property managers and employers can visit www.gacommuteoptions.com/clearthedeck to learn more about the Clear the Deck Challenge, sign up to participate and request promotional materials for their offices.

About Clear the Deck

Clear the Deck is a new regional initiative to reduce parking consumption through the promotion of alternatives to driving alone. Metro Atlanta employers and property managers are invited to challenge their employees and tenants to use cleaner commute options such as teleworking, carpooling, vanpooling, taking transit or biking/walking for at least one day in a week-long period. The inaugural challenge period for metro Atlanta is May 14th – 18th, 2018.

About Georgia Commute Options

Georgia Commute Options, a program managed by the Atlanta Regional Commission and funded through the Georgia Department of Transportation, works with employers, commuters and schools to encourage drivers who ride alone to make the switch to a commute option such as riding transit, teleworking, carpooling, vanpooling, walking and/or biking, with the ultimate goal of reducing congestion and the emissions that contribute to smog pollution. For more information, visit www.GaCommuteOptions.com and follow Georgia Commute Options on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The GA Commuter App to log commutes is available for download via the App Store or Google Play.

