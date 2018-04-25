Letter to the Editor: Energy burden among Pittsburghers may seem extreme

Dear Editor:

The cost to heat my home for a mere 30 days exceeded $400 just this past February. The energy burden that my family and I experienced may seem extreme, but my story is not a unique one in the City of Pittsburgh. While Pittsburgh may boast about being the most livable city, nationally our city ranks as the fifth worst for shouldering the highest energy burden with one-quarter of low-income families paying an astounding 16 percent or more of their income on utilities, with most of that burden falling on African American families. Contrast this statistic with households from across the nation that spend an average 3.5 percent of their income on energy bills.

Since the housing stock isn’t going to get any younger, one solution to this energy hardship is to make our current homes more energy efficient, saving families money. One such initiative, The Grassroots Green Home program run by Conservation Consultants Inc. (CCI), is starting its second round of the program in Homewood. This pilot program that launched in Oakland and Uptown saved people an average of 15 percent! Those enrolled in the program will receive 12 FREE tips and toolkits to use over the next year to cut energy costs. If you live in Homewood and would like to participate, (all residents are eligible even if you are on the Customer Assistance Program), you can call 412-431-4449, ext. 129 to sign-up or stop by Operation Better Block—just be sure to call before May 12th if you want all twelve tools!

