Legal Notices – Estate Notices 4-25-18


Classified Department
Estate of ZWIGART, MARIAN ESTELLE aka ZWIGART, MARIAN E. Deceased of Hampton Township. No. 02216 of 2018. Bonnie Sue Zwigart, 2137 Coventry Drive, Allison Park, PA 15101, Exec. or to Michael J. Saldamarco, ESQ., Ste. 100, 908 Perry HWY., Pittsburgh, PA 15229.

 

 

Estate of McGOEY, JOHN B., Deceased of Ross Township No. 01802 of 2018. Exec. Brian J. McGoey, 8609 Broad Hill Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 or to Michael J. Saldamarco, Esq., Suite 100, 908 Perry HWY., Pittsburgh, PA 15229

