Legal Notices 4-25-18

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION

In the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania

In Re: The Condemnation by the County of Allegheny of a Certain Parcel of Land, in the Borough of Tarentum, Allegheny County, of Hillsvale Coal Company, A/K/A Hillsdale Coal Company, to stabilize the slope supporting Tarentum Culmerville Road, southeast of Allegheny Valley Expressway (SR 28).

GD 18-3686 Hillsvale Coal Company, A/K/A Hillsdale Coal Company (“Condemnee”), tax parcel identification number 1223-B-75, 1,797 square feet of Required Right-of-way and 6,727 square feet of Temporary Construction Easement, Plans – Miscellaneous Volume 173, Page 8, estimated just compensation: $800.00.

TO: Hillsvale Coal Company, A/K/A Hillsdale Coal Company, its successors or assigns:

Take notice that Declaration of Taking was filed March 16, 2018 at the above referenced general docket number.

Name and Address of Condemnor: Allegheny County, (“County”) 101 Courthouse, 436 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Authorizing Statute(s): Article III, Sec. 6 of the Allegheny County Home Rule Charter, Article VII, Sec. 703.07 of the Allegheny County Administrative Code and the Act of 1953 July 28, P.L. 723, Art. XXVI, Sec. 5601, et seq.

Authorizing Ordinance: Ordinance No. 04-18-OR, enacted February 20, 2018. The Ordinance may be examined at the Offices of Condemnor, noted above.

Condemnation Description: The purpose of this condemnation is to acquire property for the purpose to stabilize slope supporting Tarentum Culmerville Road southeast of Allegheny Valley Expressway (SR 28) in Tarentum Borough.

Statement of the Condemnation: Condemnee’s property identified on the Viewers’ Plan marked as Exhibit “B” to the respective Declaration of Taking, filed at the above referenced general docket number, has been condemned as of March 16, 2018. The title acquired by the County is a fee interest, including all interests of every record owner thereof or any party claiming an interest therein, in the area labeled “Required Right-of-Way” and an easement interest, including all interests of every record owner thereof or any party claiming an interest therein, in the area labeled “Temporary Construction Easement” area on Exhibit “B”. Plans showing the property condemned may be inspected in Condemnor’s offices noted above and are also lodged of record in the Allegheny County Department of Real Estate, at the above referenced Plans – Miscellaneous volume and page number. Just compensation for the condemnation is secured by the County’s power of taxation, which is deemed pledged as security of the payment of damages as, shall be determined by law.

Challenging the Condemnation: If Condemnee wishes to challenge the power or the right of County to appropriate the condemned property, the sufficiency of the security, the procedures followed by County or the Declaration of Taking, the Condemnee must file preliminary objections within 30 days after the date of publication of this Notice.

Howard M. Louik,

Attorney for Condemnor

Notice for Publication

In the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Orphans’ Court Division, Estate of Leonard Evagues, deceased, Case Number 021802082 of 2018: Notice is hereby given that on April 2cnd 2018, a Petition was filed by Pamela Markovich, to terminate the interests of the heirs and devisees of Leonard Evagues, deceased, in the real estate located at 246 Freidel Street, Homestead, PA, 15120, and determine that fee simple title is in Pamela Markovich. If no exceptions to the Petition are filed within 30 days, Ms. Markovich will seek an Order adjudging that the deceased’s title is in herself.

Notice for Publication

In the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Orphans’ Court Division, Estate of Lottie B. Woods, deceased, Case Number 021802086 of 2018: Notice is hereby given that on April 2cnd 2018, a Petition was filed by Nicole Dowdy, to terminate the interests of the heirs and devisees of Lottie B. Woods, deceased, in the real estate located at 6917 Churchland Street, Pittsburgh, PA, 15206, and determine that fee simple title is in Nicole Dowdy. If no exceptions to the Petition are filed within 30 days, Ms. Dowdy will seek an Order adjudging that the deceased’s title is in herself.

Notice for Publication

In the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Orphans’ Court Division, Estate of Ethel Moon, deceased, Case Number 021802084 of 2018: Notice is hereby given that on April 2cnd 2018, a Petition was filed by Roger Moon, to terminate the interests of the heirs and devisees of Ethel Moon, deceased, in the real estate located at 2525 Mercantile Street, McKeesport, PA, 15132, and determine that fee simple title is in Roger Moon. If no exceptions to the Petition are filed within 30 days, Mr. Moon will seek an Order adjudging that the deceased’s title is in himself.

