FAB FINDS: 15 Black Beauty Influencers And Makeup Lovers At Beautycon Share Their ‘Must Have’ Beauty Products

Beautycon is the candy shop for makeup and beauty lovers. A one-stop-shop to interact with your favorite brands and have the most Instagrammable moments. #TeamBeautiful spoke to Black beauty influencers, YouTubers, and makeup junkies on their current favorite products in their beauty cabinet and what they are using to achieve that flawless beat.

“I’m loving Texture ID styling cream ($8.99 at Sally Beauty) because it acts like a moisturizer and a definer.” ~ Isimeme Edeko, @HalfricanBeaute

“Anything Fenty Beauty!” ~ Nneoma Okorie, @nnescorner

“I love Revlon ColorStay Foundation ($7.79 at Target). It’s great for combination skin. I love to set it with Urban Decay ‘All Nighter Setting Spray,’ ($32.00 at Sephora.com). ” ~ Chizi Duru, @ChiziDuru

“I support Black-owned businesses! I’m currently loving Essence’s Liquid Lipstick Matte that is coming to market soon.” ~ Aireona Washington, @StyledBySauce

“It was hard for me to find stuff that worked for my daughter, Madison’s hair. We only use products that work and right now we loveeee Mielle Organics! The Mint Almond Oil collection is fantastic. My daughter also loves Curls Cashmere and Caviar Hair Masque ($19.99 at Target). ” ~ Aaliyah Robinson, Madison’s (@RedLilMissy) Mom

“My fave beauty product is concealer. If I lived in the desert for 109 years and I had to choose moisturizer or concealer…I’d choose concealer because I have heredity dark circles. They are never leaving, we are connected by generations of women before me with dark circles. Concealer makes me look how I feel on the inside. It’s my jam. My favorite right now is LA Girl Concealer ($4.99 at UltaBeauty.com)…the four dollar one. I like liquids because they are a bit more sheer than a cream, but still pigmented.” ~ Jennifer Fleming, @FaceMaid, makeup artist

“I like to slather on highlighter so I have a lit from within glow. My favorite highlighter right now is Amazonian Clay Highlighter in ‘Expose’ by Tarte Cosmetics ($29.00 at TarteCosmetics.com). It’s soooo pretty!” ~ Jolie Luxe, @Jolie_Luxe

“I really like holographic glitters from NYX. I like the shifting of the rainbows and you can literally put it anywhere on your face or even your hair! (NYX Face & Body Glitter, $6.50)” ~ Eva, @SailorMarsEMF

“My favorite product is the Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Chamomile and Lavender ($12.00 at Ulta.com). It makes my skin feel so nice!” ~ Stephanie Davis, @BeautyMetrics

“I love Fenty Beauty Sinamon highlight ($25.00 at FentyBeauty.com) and Laura Mercier Face Illuminator ($44.00 at LauraMercier.com). I love that Fenty Beauty has shades for my skin tone and her highlight stays on forever and her concealer doesn’t melt off. Laura Mercier gives you a glow but doesn’t feel like anyone smacked you with glitter. I can wear it at daytime for work and nighttime.” ~ Keturah McKenzie, @Ketsstyle

“Lancôme 24 hour foundation is my favorite product.” ~ Kayla Jade McLean, @Orchard.Rose

“I always have to go out with something on my lip. I love the Almay Goddess Gloss in ‘Halo.’ I like lip toppers. Glitter is my favorite color. If I can incorporate it in anyway, I’m going to. Lip toppers just give you something nice and fun. If you leave out the house with one thing, make it lip gloss.” ~ Kira Lewis, @Kiritaaa

“If you have split ends or manipulate your hair constantly with twistouts, the Eden Body Works Marshmallow Split End Repair Masque is perfect.” ~ Africa Miranda, @AfricaMiranda

“Oh! I love Colourpop lipstick in ‘Pin Wheel.’ ($6.50 at Colourpop.com).” ~ Syeda Muhammad, @Syeda_BomBom

“I love Kat Von D Foundation. It’s amazing. She has a lot of shade ranges and for a full on beat, it will cover anything you need to cover.” ~ Nayely Campbell, @IBurntsuga_

Beauties, now that you’ve gotten all the must-have product recommendations from some of the best in beauty, share your favorite products in our comment section. We want to know!

DON’T MISS:

Why We Should Be Celebrating Zendaya For Calling Out Colorism In Hollywood

25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair And Beauty Products

LET’S MAKEUP: Jennifer Lopez Is Launching Her First Makeup Line Ever With Inglot Cosmetics