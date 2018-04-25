Employment Opportunities 4-25-18

Transportation

Planner/Engineer

Southwestern Pennsylvania Corporation (SPC) seeks a Transportation Planner/Engineer to assist with the development, implementation and administration of programs within the Transportation Planning Department. Position reports to the Manager of Transportation Operations and Safety. More information at: http://www.spcregion.org/emp.shtml#tpdm. EEO/AA/M/F/Vet/ Disability Employer.

HILL DISTRICT

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT CENTER DIRECTOR

The University of Pittsburgh is seeking someone to partner with organizations and leaders of the Hill District to ensure attainment of both the community’s and University’s goals. The director must be a trusted resource to community leadership as well as to University faculty and staff. This individual must be able to establish a high level of trust, possess outstanding written and oral communication skills, collaborate and build relationships, be familiar with community-engaged learning and research, be able to work in diverse environments, and possess personnel, program, and facility management experience. Knowledge of the social, political, and economic dynamics of Pittsburgh, and the Hill District, is preferred.

https://www.pittsource.com/postings/155864

Application Software Designers

(Multiple Openings)

Duolingo, Inc. seeks Application Software Designers in Pittsburgh, PA to join our team in providing users with the best new way to learn a language. Duties include: (i) brainstorming, collaborating, and sharing designs with other designers and product team members to develop innovative and human-centered mocks, interfaces and applications; (ii) implementing product design and working with product managers to develop mocks and usability studies and to determine product tradeoffs; (iii) analyzing product metrics to develop short and long term strategy; (iv) designing functional interfaces for applications and software to shape user experience; (v) applying user research, feedback, user data metrics, and interaction design principles to improve existing designs; and (vi) developing application software features by investigating user needs and contributing to team product strategies from a human-centered design perspective. Requirements: Master’s degree or foreign equivalent in Human-Computer Interaction or related field. Two (2) years of web design or application design experience in a software or education company. Experience must include: (i) working as a User Experience designer; and (ii) creating interactive prototypes. Must have knowledge (through course work or experience) of: (i) coding in HTML, CSS or JavaScript; (ii) Principle, Adobe After Effects, or other time-based media or animation tool; and (iii) Sketch or Adobe Illustrator. If interested, email resume to jobs@duolingo.com and specify Job #20182 in the subject line.

Sales Development Representative, Latin American Sector

Duolingo, Inc. seeks Sales Development Representative, Latin American Sector in Pittsburgh, PA to introduce the Duolingo English Test (DET) to academic institutions within Latin America. Duties include: (i) conducting partnership development activities, acquiring contacts, and developing marketing and sales strategy tailored to Latin American clients; (ii) coordinating with vendors and sales operation staff as well as working with current and prospective clients to negotiate, close, and implement DET; and (iii) working with senior management and sales operation staff to align strategies and solutions related to marketing, sales, and software implementation. Requirements: Master’s degree or foreign equivalent in International Business, Business Development, or related field. Two (2) years of experience in international business and sales. Experience must include: (i) formulating strategies to take advantage of opportunities in Latin America; (ii) driving the sales process related to education and/or technical products/services; (iii) researching potential markets, and implementing sales campaigns by contacting new customers; (iv) working on financial optimization of proposals, making recommendations to generate revenue, and performing sustainability analyses; (v) creating and supervising campaigns to provide incentives for the referral process with current customers; and (vi) utilizing Salesforce or similar sales software. Must have verbal and written mastery of Spanish and/or Portuguese. If interested, email resume to jobs@duolingo.com and specify Job #20183 in the subject line.

Corporate Application Developer

Robroy Industries, Inc. seeks Corporate Application Developer to work in Verona, PA, to develop & implement programs for the business Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system based on user requirements. Apply at www.robroy.com/careers.

Communications

and Connections Coordinator

Communications & Connections Coordinator (FT) with Allegheny County Library Association. For details see:

http://aclalibraries.org/communications-and-connections-coordinator-allegheny-county-library-association/

Submit cover letter, resume, salary requirements and three professional references by April 30 to acla@einetwork.net

Developmental Biology Tenure Track

Faculty Position

The Department of Developmental Biology (www.devbio.pitt.edu) at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine is recruiting an outstanding tenure-track or tenured faculty at the Assistant to Associate Professor level. Candidates should have an innovative research program in the area of developmental neurobiology. The use of mouse, zebrafish, and/or stem cell culture or organoid models (iPSC or ES) with strong translational relevance to neurodevelopmental disorders are particularly encouraged to apply. Successful candidates must hold the PhD, MD, or MD/PhD degrees, and have a strong research program with an outstanding publication record. The successful candidate will be housed in new space at the Rangos Research Center of the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh with state of the art core facilities, including FACS facility, vivarium, rodent behavioral core, small animal imaging facility, and others.

University of Pittsburgh is ranked among the top five NIH funded research institutions in the US. Our biomedical research community spans a wide range of scientific expertise including cellular, molecular, computational and systems approaches. We have a strong and vibrant neuroscience research community with strong links that facilitate collaborations across departments and disciplines, and between our biological and psychological communities. This includes considerable strengths in the areas of neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric disorders, pain, and non-human primate models of normal and abnormal behavior, and cognitive, and computational neuroscience. In addition, University of Pittsburgh houses the Health Sciences Tissue Bank, which contains over 800,000 patient biological samples, and also the Neuropathology Brain Bank, supported by the Brain Institute, with over 1000 patient samples from dementia, brain injury, or other neurological diseases. Candidates able to leverage these unique resources may have special consideration.

Applicants should send CV, a two to three page summary of research interests/future research plans, and names of three referees by June 30, 2018 to: dbsearch@pitt.edu.

The University of Pittsburgh is an “EEO/AA/M/F/Vets/Disabled”

