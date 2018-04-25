Bids and Proposals 4-25-18

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority (SEA) will receive sealed bids for North Shore Garage Lighting Upgrades. The contract for this work will be with the SEA. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to Simona Loberant – E-mail: sloberant@pgh-sea.com, Telephone: 412-325-3009. Bid Packages may be obtained after the date identified below through Accu-Copy at (724) 935-7055 and on Accu-Copy’s website http://www.accu-copy.com.

This Advertisement applies to the following Bid Package:

Bid Package Name: North Shore Garage Lighting Upgrades

Bid Package Available: April 23, 2018

Approximate Value: $120,000

Pre-Bid Meeting: April 27, 2018; 9:30 a.m.

Bid Due: May 15, 2018; 4:00 p.m. SEA, 171 10th Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

CALIGUIRI PLAZA INTERIOR RENOVATIONS (COMMUNITY ROOM & HALLWAY

RENOVATIONS), AMP-41

IFB #600-15-18

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH will receive sealed bids for the Caliguiri Plaza Interior Renovations (Community Room and Hallway Renovations), AMP-41. The estimates of construction cost ranges are:

General Construction estimate- $491,700.00 to $721,000.00

Electrical Construction

estimate-$299,400.00 to $336,400.00

The construction work is estimated to begin in August of 2018.

Bid Documents will be available on or about Monday, April 16, 2018 and may be obtained from the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s webpage, www.hacp.org. Bidders may register on the website and download the bid documents free of charge. Electronic versions of the Bid Documents, including bid forms, project manual, and drawings can be picked up in person, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement

A Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 12:00 p.m.:

Caliguiri Plaza

803 E. Warrington Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15210

A site visit will be conducted thereafter. Bidders shall come prepared to review all aspects of the construction site necessary to prepare a bid.

Bids will be received at:

HACP Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Attn: Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement/Chief Contracting Officer

Until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2018 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH reserves the right to waive any informality in, or reject any and all bids. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements for Federally Assisted Construction Contracts. The Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of race, color, religion, sexual preference, handicap or national origin.

HACP has revised its website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFP documentation.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH STRONGLY ENCOURAGES CERTIFIED MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES AND WOMAN-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES TO RESPOND TO THE SOLICITATION.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement at (412) 456-5116 Opt 1.

Caster D. Binion

Executive Director

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

FIRE ALARM SENSITIVITY TESTING

IFB# 300-18-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

FIRE ALARM SENSITIVITY TESTING

IFB# 300-18-18

The documents will be available no later than April 16, 2018 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 9:00 a.m. on May 4, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

9:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

Invitation for Bids

Sealed bids for the Summit Township McGrady Hollow Road Reconstruction Project will be received in the office of Benjamin Holland, BUTLER COUNTY CONTROLLER, FLOOR 5, COUNTY GOVERNMENT CENTER, 124 WEST DIAMOND STREET, whose mailing address is P.O.BOX 1208, BUTLER, PA 16003, on or before 2:00pm, May 16. All Bids must be plainly marked “Bid – Summit Township McGrady Hollow Road Reconstruction Project” on the outside of the envelope.

All bids will be publicly opened and read at the Public Agenda Setting Meeting of the Butler County Board of Commissioners on May 17, 2018 at 10:00am, in the Commissioner Public Meeting Room located on Floor 1 of the County Government Center, Butler, PA 16003.

Bids will be received for the following:

McGrady Hollow Road Reconstruction Project according to the specifications in the bid package.

Plans, specifications and bid documents are available via a free download from the Widmer Engineering Inc. web site at:

widmerengineering.com under bids. Contact Widmer Engineering Inc. with questions at 724-847-1696. Paper Documents can be picked up at Widmer Engineering Inc. 806 Lincoln Place Beaver Falls PA 15010 for a nonrefundable fee of $73.25 add $30 for postage payable by check or exact cash.

Each proposal shall be accompanied by a bidder’s bond, or certified check or cashier’s check, in favor of the County of Butler, in the amount of not less than ten percent. The County of Butler reserves the right to waive any informality in and to accept or reject any and all bids or any part of any bid. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days.

Prevailing wages established under the Davis-Bacon Act will apply to this contract. The contract documents contain requirements addressing prevailing labor wage rates, labor standards, nondiscrimination in hiring practices, goal for minority and female participation, MBE and WBE participation, participation by Section 3 residents and businesses and related matters.

BOARD OF BUTLER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Leslie Osche, Chairman

Kim Geyer

Kevin Boozel

Attest:

Scott J. Andrejchak

Director of Administration/Chief Clerk

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

PAINTING OF OCCUPIED UNITS AND COMMON AREAS AUTHORITY WIDE

(LABOR ONLY)

IFB# 300-19-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

PAINTING OF OCCUPIED UNITS AND COMMON AREAS

AUTHORITY WIDE (LABOR ONLY)

IFB# 300-19-18

The documents will be available no later than April 16, 2018 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on May 4, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

INVESTMENT ADVISOR SERVICES

RFP #150-14-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Investment Advisor Services

RFP #150-14-18

The documents will be available no later than April 16, 2018 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 11:00 A.M., May 4, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick – Procurement Director/Chief Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

200 Ross Street,

9th Floor, Board Room

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

April 25, 2018

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

FINELLO PAVILION

EMERGENCY GENERATOR REPLACEMENT, AMP-44

IFB #600-11-18

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH will receive sealed bids for the Finello Pavilion Emergency Generator Replacement, AMP-44. The estimates of construction cost ranges are listed below:

Electrical Construction estimate – $132,000.00 to $193,500.00

The construction work is estimated to begin in August of 2018.

Bid Documents will be available on or about Monday, Aril 16, 2018 and may be obtained from the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s webpage, www.hacp.org. Bidders may register on the website and download the bid documents free of charge. Electronic versions of the Bid Documents, including bid forms, project manual, and drawings can be picked up in person, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at:

Housing Authority of

the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Kim Detrick,

Director of Procurement

A Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held on Monday, April 25, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.:

Finello Pavilion

3206 Niagara Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

A site visit will be conducted thereafter. Bidders shall come prepared to review all aspects of the construction site necessary to prepare a bid.

Bids will be received at:

HACP Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Attn: Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement/Chief

Contracting Officer

until 2:00 p.m. May 17, 2018 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH reserves the right to waive any informality in, or reject any and all bids. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements for Federally Assisted Construction Contracts. The Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of race, color, religion, sexual preference, handicap or national origin.

HACP has revised its website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFP documentation.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH STRONGLY ENCOURAGES CERTIFIED MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES AND WOMAN-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES TO RESPOND TO THE SOLICITATION.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement at (412) 456-5116 Opt 1.

Caster D. Binion

Executive Director

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR CARRICK REGENCY

INTERIOR RENOVATIONS (COMMUNITY ROOM &

HALLWAY RENOVATIONS), AMP-46

IFB #600-12-18

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH will receive sealed bids for the Carrick Regency Interior Renovations (Community Room & Hallway Renovations), AMP-46. The estimates of construction cost ranges are:

General Construction estimate- $235,000.00 to $345,000.00

Electrical Construction estimate-$53,000.00 to $75,500.00

The construction work is estimated to begin in August of 2018.

Bid Documents will be available on or about Monday, April 16, 2018 and may be obtained from the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s webpage, www.hacp.org. Bidders may register on the website and download the bid documents free of charge. Electronic versions of the Bid Documents, including bid forms, project manual, and drawings can be picked up in person, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Kim Detrick,

Director of Procurement

A Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.:

Carrick Regency High Rise

2129 Brownsville Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15210

A site visit will be conducted thereafter. Bidders shall come prepared to review all aspects of the construction site necessary to prepare a bid.

Bids will be received at:

HACP Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Attn: Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement/Chief

Contracting Officer

Until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2018 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH reserves the right to waive any informality in, or reject any and all bids. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements for Federally Assisted Construction Contracts. The Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of race, color, religion, sexual preference, handicap or national origin.

HACP has revised its website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFP documentation.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH STRONGLY ENCOURAGES CERTIFIED MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES AND WOMAN-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES TO RESPOND TO THE SOLICITATION.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement at (412) 456-5116 Opt 1.

Caster D. Binion

Executive Director

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFBs) FOR

BEDFORD HOPE CENTER IMPROVEMENTS, AMP-02

IFB #600-16-18

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH will receive sealed bids for the Bedford Hope Center Improvements, AMP-02. The estimates of construction cost ranges are listed below:

General Construction estimate – $285,500 to $418,000

Electrical Construction estimate – $176,500 to $258,000

Mechanical Construction estimate -$170,000 to $248,500

The construction work is estimated to begin in August of 2018.

Bid Documents will be available on or about Monday, Aril 16, 2018 and may be obtained from the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s webpage, www.hacp.org. Bidders may register on the website and download the bid documents free of charge. Electronic versions of the Bid Documents, including bid forms, project manual, and drawings can be picked up in person, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Kim Detrick,

Director of Procurement

A Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held on Monday, April 25, 2018 at 12:00 p.m.:

Bedford Hope Center

2305 Bedford Avenue

A site visit will be conducted thereafter. Bidders shall come prepared to review all aspects of the construction site necessary to prepare a bid.

Bids will be received at:

HACP Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Attn: Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement/Chief

Contracting Officer

until 3:00 p.m. May 17, 2018 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH reserves the right to waive any informality in, or reject any and all bids. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements for Federally Assisted Construction Contracts. The Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of race, color, religion, sexual preference, handicap or national origin.

HACP has revised its website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFP documentation.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH STRONGLY ENCOURAGES CERTIFIED MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES AND WOMAN-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES TO RESPOND TO THE SOLICITATION.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement at (412) 456-5116 Opt 1.

Caster D. Binion

Executive Director

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

CARLYNTON SCHOOL DISTRICT

NOTICE OF BIDS

The Carlynton School District will accept sealed bids for Athletic Supplies for the 2018/2019 school year. Specifications or bid lists may be obtained at the Business Office, 435 Kings Highway, Carnegie, PA 15106 (412-429-2500 ext. 1107). Bids will be accepted until 9:00 AM on May 3, 2018 at the Business Office and will be opened at 10:00 AM on May 3, 2018. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud after the specified closing time. Carlynton School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids, and to waive any bid irregularities as permitted under Pennsylvania law. The Carlynton School District provides service on an equal opportunity basis.

Chris Juzwick

Board Secretary

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

MUNICIPALITY OF PENN HILLS

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

Sealed Proposals will be received by the Municipality of Penn Hills, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania until 10:30 A.M., on Thursday, May 24, 2018 to be publicly opened and read immediately thereafter for the following project:

MULTI-PURPOSE CENTER

INTERIOR UFAS IMPROVEMENTS

The Project includes improvements to the Multi-Purpose Center to meet Uniform Federal Accessibility Standards (UFAS) requirements. The project consists of the installation of new handrails, installation of new handicap accessible signage, remounting of bathroom mirror, remounting of water fountain and relocation of interior partition wall. Additionally this project consists of the removal and disposal of existing doors and frames where indicated on the drawings, preparation of the openings for the installation of new doors and frames, installation of new doors, frames, glazing, panels, hardware and locks where shown on the drawings and in the schedule, painting of doors, frames and panels, and clean-up and restoration of the openings as required.

All Proposals must be delivered to the Purchasing Office, Room 213, Municipality of Penn Hills, 12245 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 by 10:30 A.M. prevailing time, on Thursday, May 24, 2018.

Proposals shall be delivered in a sealed envelope and clearly marked on the outside with the words “MULTI-PURPOSE CENTER INTERIOR UFAS IMPROVEMENTS.”

Copies of Drawings, Specifications, Instructions to Bidders, General Conditions, Forms of Proposals and Agreement are on file and open to public inspection at the Penn Hills Purchasing Office, located at 12245 Frankstown Road, Second Floor, Room 213, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 where sets of said documents may be obtained upon payment of $50.00 per set. No refund will be made for the return of any documents.

Davis-Bacon wage rates are required to be paid on this project.

There will be a non-mandatory pre-bid meeting on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at the Multi-Purpose Center, 2025 Lincoln Road, Verona, PA 15147.

Proposals must be submitted on the forms provided by the Municipality of Penn Hills. Proposals to receive consideration must be accompanied by a Certified Check or Bidder’s Bond from a Surety Company authorized to do business in Pennsylvania, made to the order of the Municipality of Penn Hills in an amount equal to ten percent (10%) of the total amount of the Proposal as a guarantee that, if the Proposal is accepted, the successful Bidder will enter into an Agreement within 15 days after Notice of the Award of the Contract.

The Proposals must be made to the Municipality of Penn Hills, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, and shall remain firm for a period of one hundred twenty (120) days. No Bidder may withdraw his Proposal during the one hundred twenty (120) day period without forfeiting his Bid guarantee.

Performance, Maintenance, and Labor and Material Payment Bonds, along with Public Liability and Property Damage Certificates of Insurance in the amounts specified, as well as Certificates of Workman’s Compensation must be filed with the executed Agreement upon acceptance of the Proposal from the successful Bidder.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals, or any part thereof, for any reason, and also reserves the right to waive any informality therein.

Mohammed F. Rayan

Municipal Manager

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

Security Camera System Maintenance Rebid

RFP #350-50-17REBID

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Security Camera System

Maintenance Rebid

RFP #350-50-17REBID

The documents will be available no later than April 23, 2018 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 11:00 A.M., May 11, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick – Procurement Director/Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street,

2nd Floor, Conference Room

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

May 3, 2018

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY

PITTSBURGH, PA

April 19, 2018

The Office of the Director of the Department of Public works for Allegheny County in Conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, is soliciting Statements of Interest through PennDOTs ECMS system for the following:

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

Allegheny County Roadway Paving, Group A Design and Miscellaneous Services

For

Browns Hill Road and Becks Run Road

County Project No. ACRP-GRPA

Local Agreement Number: L00311

This is a federal-aid project with PennDOT oversight. Statements of Interest are due no later than May 10, 2018 and are to be submitted through PennDOTs ECMS System, http://www.dot14.state.pa.us/ECMS

The advertisement can be found under agreement number L00311. A copy of the published advertisement can also be found on the County Website: http://www.county.allegheny.pa.us/bids Any inquiries into this Advertisement are to be directed to Mr. Michael Dillon, P.E., Deputy Director of Engineering, at 412-350-5469 or mdillon@allegh

enycounty.us

The County will use the normal selection process and preselect or short-list at least three firms for consideration for this Project assignment on the following evaluation criteria: Past Performance, Quality Control and Quality Assurance, Work experience and understanding requirements, policies, and specifications, Use and Experience of Subconsultants, and Assurance of Project Milestones. The County’s Minority and Women disadvantaged goals for these Projects will be 13% of the total price for MBE participation and 2% of the total price for WBE participation.

Stephen G. Shanley, PE, Director

Department of Public Works

of Allegheny County

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

TREE AND SHRUB REMOVAL SERVICES AUTHORITY WIDE

IFB# 300-20-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

TREE AND SHRUB REMOVAL SERVICES AUTHORITY WIDE

IFB# 300-20-18

The documents will be available no later than April 23, 2018 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 9:00 a.m. on May 11, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, May 3, 2018

9:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

LEGAL NOTICE

CONTRACT NO. 1680

Sealed Bids for CONTRACT NO. 1680: REPAIRS TO 300-FT RADIAL BRICK CHIMNEY shall be received at the office of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh,PA, 15233, until 11:00 A.M., Prevailing Time, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, and then shall be publicly opened and read.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Contracts or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to successful Bidders. Successful Bidders are to use minority and women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

A non-mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at the Authority’s Plant on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at 1:30 P.M., Prevailing Time. Attendance at this meeting is strongly recommended.

Contract Documents may be examined and obtained at the office of the Authority. A non-refundable fee of $100.00 (no cash will be accepted) will be charged for each set of Contract Documents received. Bid Security shall be furnished by providing with the Bid a Certified Check or Bid Bond in the amount of 10% of the Bid Price.

Any questions regarding the Contract Documents should be directed to Ms. Elizabeth A. Joyce, Project Engineer, by e-mail to Elizabeth.joyce@alcosan.org or by phone to (412) 734-8719, or fax to (412) 734-8716.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in any bid and to accept any bid should it be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

DAVID W. BORNEMAN

Director of Engineering and Construction

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

COMBUSTION AND HOT WATER HEATER SERVICES

IFB# 300-21-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

COMBUSTION AND HOT WATER HEATER SERVICES

IFB# 300-21-18

The documents will be available no later than April 23, 2018 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on May 11, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick – Procurement Director/Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, May 3, 2018

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

PORT AUTHORITY OF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on May 23, 2018 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website

(http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B180319A Maintenance Inspection Testing & Certification of Fire Protection Systems

B180320A Wiper Arm Assemblies – Coach

B180321A Synthetic Automatic Transmiossions Fluid

B180422 Substation Equipment – DC Breakers

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00AM May 9, 2018 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: