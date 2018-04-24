Metro
Home > Metro

Young, Gifted and Black—honorees from the April 7 event


Courier Newsroom
6 reads
Leave a comment

THE 2018 YOUNG, GIFTED AND BLACK AWARDS ceremony was held, April 7, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Monroeville, and this year’s honorees exude leadership, success, and passion for their work. Arzella Stewart-McCauley, right, the founder of the awards ceremony, is pictured with, among others, Ronay Austin, Rev. Nathaniel Cox, Breana Blackwell, LaShawn Espy, Steven Fiadewornu, Sean Scott, Ashley Taylor, and Jordan Lee. (Photo by Courier photographer Tationna Smalley)

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Young, Gifted and Black—honorees from the April 7 event

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now