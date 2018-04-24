Waffle House Shooter Held On Bond While Countless Black People Are Denied Bail For Nonviolent Crimes

On Sunday, April 22 at 3:25 a.m. a terrorist killed four innocent people at a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee. The killer was Travis Reinking, 29, who was naked, fled on foot and finally captured by police earlier today. James Shaw Jr., 29, managed to wrestle the weapon out of Reinking’s hands, which made him run. Thanks to Shaw, many lives were saved.

The killer used an AR-15, which was reportedly given to him by his father who was ordered by a court to not give his son the gun because of mental health issues — he once crossed a barrier at the White House. In deeply disturbing news, Reinking has made bond.

USA Today reports Reinking’s bond was set at $2 million, $500,000 for each of the people killed. Their lives were only worth $500,000 a piece? Considering Reinking is a terrorist who killed four people and was on the run for 36 hours, there is no logical reason why he should have made bond. Any rich racist can decide to pay his bail and he could be back on the streets with his incompetent father who give his psycho son guns.

The hypocrisy is disgusting. In 2015, Jamycheal Mitchell was arrested by police in Portsmouth, Virginia, for stealing $5 in groceries. He had mental health issues and spent four months in jail without bail. Mitchell died in his cell in August 2015. He was 24 years old.

In April of last year, Meek Mill was denied bail for breaking his probation. Mill didn’t commit anything close to a violent crime.

In March, Richard “Stitch” Daniels, 52, was held without bail for a large-scale marijuana trafficking operation. No bail and he didn’t kill anyone.

This is exactly why people of color do not trust the criminal justice system.

We should also note Trump has not tweeted about this. Let’s imagine if this were a Muslim man who killed four white people, Trump would be tweeting all day.

