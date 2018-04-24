Entertainment
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle select gospel group for wedding


In this Monday Nov. 27, 2017 file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London. A dramatic ball gown, or a classic, simple silhouette? Sleeves, or bare shoulders? With less than a month to go until she marries Prince Harry at Windsor Castle on May 19, Meghan Markle most likely has already chosen her wedding dress – though what it looks like is expected to remain a top secret until the last minute. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are striking a different note with the music for their upcoming wedding, mixing gospel with choral works as the soundtrack for what they pledge will be a joyful occasion.

Karen Gibson, founder of The Kingdom Choir, poses with members of the choir in London on April 23, 2018. – The Kingdom Chior will perform at the wedding of Britain’s Prince Harry and his US fiancee Meghan Markle, when they are married at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, west of London on May 19. (Photo by Rick Findler /AFP/Getty Images)

Kensington Palace said Tuesday that Harry and his American fiancee “have taken a great deal of interest and care” in selecting the wedding music. The palace says there will be performances by the St George’s Chapel choir and Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir, a gospel group from southeast England.

The performers include 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who says he was “bowled over” when Markle called to ask him to play during the ceremony.

The couple has revealed details of their May 19 upcoming wedding over several weeks, with more to come.

For complete royal wedding coverage, visit https://apnews.com/tag/Royalweddings

