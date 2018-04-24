Field Negro: The masks keep coming off.

http://field-negro.blogspot.com/2018/04/the-

Dear Racists, I know that now that Donald trump is in power you all feel emboldened to carry out your racists acts, and you have thrown all pretense of being decent human beings out the window with your dirty sheets.

But you just can’t trample over the rights of black folks who this country claims are equal to you. And you sure as hell can’t use the police force who are sworn to serve and protect ALL citizens as your own personal enforcers to carry out your dastardly deeds.

Now comes yet another story of ignorance and racism. This time it’s from York, Pennsylvania.

“A Pennsylvania golf club called police on five members this weekend after the club’s co-owner felt that the group was playing too slowly and claimed that they did not leave the course when asked. The members—all five of whom are Black women—say that they were discriminated against.

No charges were filed, according to the York Daily Journal, and the golf club has now issued an apology.

The five women belong to a group called Sisters in the Fairway and are all experienced golfers, they told the Daily Journal. They were on the second hole at Grandview Golf Club when the father of the club’s co-owner approached the group to say that they were playing too slowly. One of the women told the Associated Press that she then consulted a club pro, who said that the group was fine because they were keeping pace with the people ahead of them. The women decided to skip the next hole anyway to avoid any potential problems.

After the ninth hole, three of the five women left; the two who chose to keep playing were approached by the man who had spoken to them earlier, whose name is Steve Chronister, and his son, the club’s co-owner, Jordan Chronister. The pair reportedly told the women that they had taken too long a break at the turn and needed to leave the course. The women said they responded by claiming that their break had not been too long, pointing out that the group behind them was still taking a break of their own and not yet ready to tee off.

“I felt we were discriminated against,” one of the women, Myneca Ojo, told the Daily Record. “It was a horrific experience.”

The club’s other co-owner, JJ Chronister—wife of Jordan Chronister and daughter-in-law of Steve Chronister—issued a public apology to the women and has asked them to meet with her “to fully understand what happened so that we can ensure it never happens again.”

One of the women, Sandra Thompson, isn’t certain that a meeting is the right solution.

“There needs to be something more substantial to understand they don’t treat people in this manner,” she told the Associated Press.” [Video and story here.]

Finally, I posted last night that the Waffle House shooter (unless he killed himself) would be captured without incident and not a hair on his little blond head would be touched. Well it seems that I was right. And, to top it off, if his people can make god on two million dollars if he were to run, he can actually post bail for killing four people. Four people!

Oh wait, I am looking at a picture of all the victims……

Now it all makes sense.

