Sports
Home > Sports > Steelers

Steelers pick up 5th-year option on LB Bud Dupree


The Associated Press
2 reads
Leave a comment

In this Sept. 17, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48)smiles on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have exercised the fifth-year option on outside linebacker Bud Dupree.

The Steelers made the announcement on Monday, three days before the start of the draft. The move will keep the 24-year-old Dupree under contract for the 2019 season.

Pittsburgh selected Dupree with the 22nd overall pick in the 2015 draft. Dupree has increased his sack total in each of his three seasons, going from 4 in 2015 to 4.5 in 2016 to 6 in 2017 as part of a defense that set a franchise record and led the NFL with 56 sacks last season.

___

More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Steelers pick up 5th-year option on LB Bud Dupree

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now