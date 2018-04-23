Real Times Media hires marketing and business executive Tracie Howard to lead its Atlanta region

Corporate executive, marketing consultant, and award-winning author, Tracie Howard, joins Real Times Media (RTM), a Detroit-based multimedia company focused on media, marketing, and entertainment expressly for urban audiences, as its new senior vice president and group publisher for the Atlanta region. In her new role, Howard will manage the business operations of Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine, AtlantaDailyWorld.com, Who’s Who In Black Atlanta, and all other Real Times Media activity in the market. Specifically, she will lead the RTM Atlanta staff, develop strategic plans for achieving business growth, help strengthen local and national brand content and marketing platforms as well as customize quality services for corporate clients.

“We’re excited about Tracie joining the Real Times family as we continue expand our brand presence and relevancy in black Atlanta, said Hiram E. Jackson, chief executive officer, Real Times Media. With a longtime history in the Atlanta market, our family of brands (the AtlantaDailyWorld.com, the Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine and Who’s Who In Black Atlanta), demonstrate our commitment to Atlanta as we strive to provide fresh content and programming that will engage audiences locally and across the nation. As we grow as a company, all of our business decisions are made to ensure that we remain relevant in Atlanta now and in the future.”

Howard, a former Travel & Lifestyle editor for Savoy Magazine and Marketing Director for American Express, brings a comprehensive global experience to Real Times’ multimedia platform. As a talented and accomplished business executive, Howard’s portfolio includes key roles with several of the world’s most prestigious organizations, including Xerox, Johnson and Johnson, American Express, and The Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games (ACOG). In 2008, she was chosen to serve on President Barack Obama’s Finance Committee. Howard also served as a professor-in-residence at the prestigious Institut Supérieur de Management in Dakar. Her tenure at West Africa’s premier business university culminated with extended guest lectures in Mali and Burkina Faso where she instructed more than 1,000 of the continent’s most respected academicians to understand and navigate America’s complex business, political and social landscape. She has also received critical acclaim as an author, having seven non-fiction titles to her credit.

Headquartered in Detroit, Real Times Media (RTM) is parent company to the nation’s largest African-American-owned newspaper and digital media operation, including the Atlanta Daily World, the Chicago Defender, the Michigan Chronicle, and the New Pittsburgh Courier. In addition to its news brands, Real Times Media offers custom programming and publishing in 20 markets across the United States through its Who’s Who brand, producing more than 50 events annually.

