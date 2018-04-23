Field Negro: A tale of two Waffle Houses.

I spend a lot of time in the South (Mrs. is from Louisiana), and whenever I get a chance I like to pop into one of those Waffle House establishments for breakfast.

So imagine how upset I was to hear that a killer walked into a Waffle House armed with an AR-15 style rifle, and that he proceeded to kill four people and wound four others before a brave and heroic customer sprung into action to stop the carnage. Sadly, the gunman got away, and as of me writing this post, he is still on the loose.

It should be interesting to see how this saga plays itself out. The last time a young white male committed an act like this and went on the run, he was apprehended and taken for a Happy Meal (or whatever it is they serve at Burger King) before being taken away to jail.

Let’s contrast this to another Waffle House story which played itself out in Alabama. In this story an African America lady has her clothes ripped from her body while being violently arrested by a bunch of white police officers. Her crime? Getting into a dispute over a plastic eating utensil with the manager.

“Clemons asked for plastic utensils while placing an order at the Waffle House on Industry Parkway in Saraland early Sunday morning, and was told by a female employee that plasticware costs 50 cents, according to Clemons-Howard.

When Clemons and Adams told the employee that they had not been charged for utensils when they purchased food from the same Waffle House the night before, the employee canceled the order, Clemons-Howard said. At that point Clemons asked for the contact information of the Waffle House district manager who oversees the Saraland location.

“They didn’t even ask her to leave, she was waiting for them to give her the district manager’s card so she could file a complaint on one of the waitresses,” Clemons-Howard said. “When they went to go get the card, that’s when the police showed up. The officer should’ve come in and said we need you to leave.”

What happened after that was a miscarriage of justice, according to Clemons-Howard.

“The footage shows the story completely,” she said, declining to go into further detail. “My nerves are very, very bad right now.”

Mobile NAACP President David Smith said in a Sunday statement that the organization is gathering facts about the incident.

“In light of the current situation in our country — such as the arrest of two young black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks coffee shop — we felt it was important for our members to get a first-hand account of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media locally and across the country,” Smith said.

Waffle House spokesperson Pat Warner did not respond to a request for comment Sunday afternoon.” [Source]

After killing four people at a Waffle House in Tennessee, Travis Reinking (unless he takes his own life) will be treated better, and with more respect, than Ms. Clemons-Howard was in that Waffle House restaurant in Alabama.

Sadly, such is life in America these days.

http://field-negro.blogspot.com/2018/04/a-tale-of-two-waffle-houses.html?

