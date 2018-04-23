Ellen DeGeneres is critical of police shootings of Black men

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres says she’s “furious” that so many Black men have been shot by police and “nothing seems to change.”

Speaking with CNN’s Van Jones on her show on Friday, DeGeneres said she’s “ashamed.”

Jones said “it’s not just the police.” He said that when he was at Yale University, students did drugs and were sent to rehab while Black kids in a nearby project were sent to jail for doing the same thing.

Jones said there’s “some malware glitch going on in our brains” when it comes to gun violence and racial inequality in America.