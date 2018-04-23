Entertainment
Ellen DeGeneres is critical of police shootings of Black men


The Associated Press
In this Jan. 18, 2017 photo, Ellen DeGeneres, winner of the awards for favorite animated movie voice, favorite daytime TV host, and favorite comedic collaboration, speaks at the People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres says she’s “furious” that so many Black men have been shot by police and “nothing seems to change.”

Speaking with CNN’s Van Jones on her show on Friday, DeGeneres said she’s “ashamed.”

Jones said “it’s not just the police.” He said that when he was at Yale University, students did drugs and were sent to rehab while Black kids in a nearby project were sent to jail for doing the same thing.

Jones said there’s “some malware glitch going on in our brains” when it comes to gun violence and racial inequality in America.

