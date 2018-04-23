Cupcake Wars! Pittsburgh youth hold Bake-off

Cupcakes Most Wanted, in partnership with Higher Living Inc., hosted a Youth Bake-off and fundraiser event at the Grayson Center in the Hill District, April 7.

Contestants ages 10-14 showed off their baking and entrepreneurial skills in front of a star-studded panel of judges, such as KiKi Brown of WAMO 100, Councilman R. Daniel Lavelle, school board member Sala Udin, Jasmine Cho of Yummyholic, Kate Dewey of Cohen & Grigsby law firm, and last year’s youth bake-off winner, 13-year-old Kinverlyn Fleming.

The event was hosted by Emmy Award-winning film director Emmai Alaquiva. The Youth Ally Award was presented to Keysha Gomez, executive director of H.O.P.E. for Tomorrow.

Courier photographer J.L. Martello captured the event in pictures.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: