10 HBCU players to watch in the 2018 NFL Draft

These HBCU players may not be household names, but they certainly have the ability to play at the next level. And the NFL teams who do a good job of scouting could come away with some gems.
The HBCUs have produced some great players over the years such as Javon Hargrave (Pittsburgh Steelers, South Carolina State), Terron Armstead (New Orleans Saints, Arkansas-Pine Bluff), Antoine Bethea (Arizona Cardinals, Howard), Chester Rogers (Indianapolis Colts, Grambling State), Tarik Cohen (Chicago Bears, North Carolina A&T), Marquette King (Denver Broncos, Fort Valley State) and others.
Here is a list of HBCU players to watch out for during the draft. If some of these players are not selected, there’s a good chance they could be signed as undrafted free agents. This means they still could be playing on Sundays.
1. South Carolina State LB Darius Leonard
6-foot-2, 234 pounds
Leonard could be the first HBCU player taken in the draft. Some mock drafts have him going anywhere between the second and fourth rounds.
He is one of the top players in the draft. Leonard was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2017. He led the MEAC with 114 total tackles (73 solo), 12 tackles for loss, and two interceptions.
The standout linebacker also had eight sacks, to go along with 10 quarterback hits. He can play the run as well as the pass. Leonard is a big time player.
2. North Carolina A&T OL Brandon Parker
6-foot-7, 309 pounds
Parker is a good run and pass blocker. He does a nice job of moving his feet. He has the size and strength to play either guard or tackle in the NFL.
Parker got a chance to showcase his talents in the Senior Bowl. He helped NCA&T get to the MEAC championship and a huge Celebration Bowl victory over Grambling State as the school posted a sensational 12-0 record.
3. Southern CB Danny Johnson
5-foot-10, 194 pounds
Johnson has great speed and plays extremely well against the pass. He can also make plays in the run game.
This past season, Johnson had 54 total tackles (43 solo) and 15 pass deflections. He also had three interceptions and two of them were returned for touchdowns.
Johnson is also a good punt returner as he averaged 17.1 yards per return. His talents on defense as well as special teams should help him at the next level.
4. Grambling State RB Martez Carter
5-foot-9, 205 pounds
Carter has great speed and good moves in the open field. This past season, he rushed for 854 yards on 167 carries and scored 10 touchdowns.
Carter can catch the ball out of the backfield, too. In 2017, he had a career-high 33 receptions for 401 yards and two touchdowns. He could be a valuable player in the mold of Tarik Cohen with his size and speed.
5. Howard RB Anthony Philyaw
6-foot-1, 205 pounds
Philyaw had a great four-year career at Howard. He was one of the best running backs in the MEAC.
Philyaw can run between the tackles and knows how to cut back against the grain. This past season, he rushed for 769 yards on 135 carries while scoring nine touchdowns. Philyaw runs with a good combination of power and speed.
6. North Carolina Central WR Jacen Murphy
5-foot-10, 190 pounds
Murphy runs good routes and has the speed to back it up. He can catch the ball in traffic as well.
The 5-foot-10 wide receiver had a breakout senior season for the Eagles. In 2017, he led the MEAC with 60 receptions for 742 yards, both career highs. He also scored five touchdowns.
7. Grambling State QB Devante Kincade
6-foot, 201 pounds
Kincade was one of the most exciting players in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. He was named the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2017.
This past season, he threw for 2,905 yards, 19 touchdowns and only threw three interceptions.
Kincade can make plays with his arm as well as his legs. On the ground, he had 408 yards and six touchdowns in his senior season.
8. Alcorn State RB De’Lance Turner
6-foot-1, 214 pounds
Turner had a terrific season for the Braves. In 2017, he led the SWAC in rushing with 1,355 yards on 181 carries. He scored 10 touchdowns, too.
Turner also displayed a good pair of hands, catching 21 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns. Turner’s versatility should help him get a good look in the NFL.
9. Virginia State RB Trenton Cannon
5-foot-11, 175 pounds
Cannon had a magnificent season for the Trojans. He was one of the best Division II running backs in the nation.
Last season, he had 212 carries for 1,736 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. He also averaged 148.91 yards per game.
In addition to being a dominant force in the running game, Cannon had 21 receptions for 225 yards and three touchdowns. To wrap up his collegiate career, he led Virginia State to the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship, defeating Fayetteville State 42-19.
10. Virginia State LB Brandon Lynch
6-foot-1, 225 pounds
Lynch is always around the football and a great open field tackler. Last season, he had 86 total tackles (65 solo), 19 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks.
The playmaking linebacker made a lot of plays in helping Virginia State win the CIAA title.