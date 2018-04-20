URA delays Hill District affordable housing project

After spending much of its April 12 meeting approving the creation of a Tax Increment Financing district to fund $24 million in redevelopment along Smallman Street in the Strip District, which was given tentative approval last month, the Urban Redevelopment Authority board moved on a number of affordable housing initiatives, and held another one until later.

The board postponed action on Ralph A. Falbo Inc.’s purchase of three former hospital buildings in the Hill District to renovate them into affordable senior housing units.

Falbo Chairman and CEO Mike Polite told the New Pittsburgh Courier the deal was held until next month because the authority had just instituted new community outreach procedures.

“It’s nothing major. We’ll have everything done for the May meeting. We’re creating a new company to purchase the three smaller buildings on the site and renovate them. We’re also going to completely renovate the ground floor of Milliones Manner—it was a former clinic—and convert it into an adult day center,” he said. “It will be licensed and provide onsite support services.”

According to URA Executive Director Robert Rubinstein’s report, the project would yield a total of 24 affordable units developed in the three existing buildings, 10 of those meeting federal accessibility requirements.

The projected cost is just over $6.6 million, which includes approximately $135,000 per unit in renovation costs plus upgrades to sidewalks and common areas.

The Western Restoration Center was built as a tuberculosis in 1912. Its three main hospital buildings were converted into senior housing years ago, with two renamed for late Hill District politicians Jake Milliones and Christopher Smith. Combined, they provide 109 units of senior housing.

Polite said he has already secured a preliminary commitment from the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh for project-based Sect. 8 vouchers that will maintain the long-term affordability of the units.

In other affordable housing-related business, the board also approved nearly $24 million in debt financing to support phase II of the Northside Properties restoration being carried out by owner and developer Bob Mistick.

As the New Pittsburgh Courier reported in October 2017, the authority approved $15 million in bond funding to finance the first phase renovation of 75 houses. In all, the project calls for renovating 324 units in 239 buildings, some of which date back to between 1870 and 1910.

“The Phase II project presented today includes the historic rehabilitation of 124 units and new construction of two replacement units,” said URA Housing Director Tom Cummings. “Renovations will include new roofs, windows, flooring, appliances and updated kitchens and bathrooms. Most the units will be gutted and re-framed and will receive all new mechanical systems. The approximate construction cost per unit is $175,000.”

The authority also approved purchasing 38 properties in Larimer to be packaged for another Choice Neighborhoods grant application that would concentrate on redevelopment near the Larimer School.

In a related action, the board approved hiring New York-based Larisa Ortiz Associates to complete an analysis of the Larimer Avenue corridor to what kind business and first-floor retail could be supported by coming development. Her report is expected to be completed by September.

The board also approved the creation of a Micro-Enterprise Loan program for start-up businesses, designed to grant loans up to $20,000 for machinery and equipment, working capital, and leasehold improvement, including façade renovations.

