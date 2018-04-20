Don’t be surprised if “The Lovers Lyfe,” a new television series set in Pittsburgh, flashes onto your TV screen in the future.

Pittsburgh native Nina Brooks, co-CEO of CEP Productions (an independent film production company), filmed the pilot episode of “The Lovers Lyfe” in Pittsburgh from Feb. 26-28. On March 2, a wrap party with the cast and crew was held at Savoy.

“The Lovers Lyfe” centers on the story of Nina, a young, single mother in Pittsburgh during the 1990s. At just the tender age of 19, Nina must act with bravery and determination when she is faced with multiple challenges at once; losing her mother to cancer, parenting on her own, and supporting herself and her young daughter. While working in a Pittsburgh nightclub, Nina meets Chris, a spirited young entrepreneur who shares Nina’s resolve for a better life. While time and circumstance drive the two apart, a chance Facebook message—sent nearly two decades after their first encounter—ultimately brings them back together. Inspired by the events of Brooks’ own life, her goal in creating the series is to encourage others to overcome their greatest challenges, and remind them to never give up on love.

“Like the city of Pittsburgh itself, ‘The Lovers Lyfe’ is a story of triumph,” says Brooks. “While Nina and Chris have their challenges, they ultimately come together and grow stronger. That sense of triumph is a big part of what’s so exciting about filming in Pittsburgh, and what we look forward to as we continue onto the next phase of production.”

Emmy Award-winning film director Emmai Alaquiva, nationally-renowned actress Christina Cooper, and celebrated screenwriter Cambreisha Montgomery are among the cast and crew. With an emphasis on bringing African American talent to the screen, “The Lovers Lyfe” spotlights the extraordinary abilities of artists from both Los Angeles and Pittsburgh. In addition to sharing her story and expanding opportunities for African American artists, Brooks also hopes to strengthen Pittsburgh’s burgeoning footprint in the film and television industry.

“As a native of Pittsburgh, it is both a privilege and honor to film ‘The Lovers Lyfe’ amid what is one of the most cinematic skylines anywhere in the world,” says Brooks. “I’m excited and blessed to film here in Pittsburgh, not only because of the talent and visual splendor of our city, but to help advance film in Pittsburgh for all artists, African American performers and independent film producers.”

