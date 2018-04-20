‘Discover the Unexpected’ Journalism Scholarship Expands To All HBCUs

Now in its third year, Discover the Unexpected (DTU) scholarship and journalism fellowship is open for the first time to students at all Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

The 2018 DTU program provides six HBCU students with an opportunity to discover the unexpected by traveling to several states and reporting on their inspirational findings. One of the main goals of the fellowship program, which is a collaboration between the National Newspaper Publishers Association and Chevrolet, is to enable the next generation of Black storytellers to blaze new trails in journalism and to change the narrative of media reporting in the Black community.

Each student receives a $10,000 scholarship and a $5,000 stipend. They will work over the summer under the mentorship of established journalists at The Washington Informer, The Atlanta Voice, The Norfolk Journal & Guide, and The New York Amsterdam News in four-week intervals. Chevrolet will provide an Equinox vehicle for their reporting assignments.

Any student who is at least 18 years old, attending an HBCU in their sophomore-senior year and majoring in journalism or mass communication is eligible and encouraged to apply. Applications will only be accepted online at www.nnpa.org/dtu, from now through the April 30 deadline. Among other things, the applicants must upload a 90-second video bio, provide a link to their mixed-media portfolio and a writing sample. Organizers will email selected fellows on or about May 4, 2018.

In 2016, the first year of DTU fellowships, scholarships were opened only to Howard University students. It expanded in 2017 to include Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College. To date, Chevrolet’s DTU scholarship awards and stipends total more than $300,000.

