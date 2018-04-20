412 Food Rescue provides much needed service in Pittsburgh

In less than three years, 412 Food Rescue has gone from an idea to a full-blown organization, where its model for saving perfectly wholesome food from ending up in landfills and getting it to needy residents now expands beyond Allegheny County, all the way to the West Coast.

The keys to its rapid growth and success, said CEO and co-founder Leah Lizarondo during the April 5 release of the organization’s first Impact Report at BYN Mellon, have been its sponsors, partners, volunteers, and a chance encounter at Steel City CodeFest that yielded the Food Rescue Hero app. The app allows the organization’s network of 4,000 volunteer rescuers to get unsaleable food from groceries, restaurants, caterers and even farms, to food banks and pantries, and to the people suffering from food insecurity.

Thanks to what Lizarondo called the “cheapest app ever made,” 412 Food Rescue was able to turn a logistical nightmare of collecting all this food and directly transferring it to where it was needed. “How do we do this? The way Uber does,” she said. “We have the largest volunteer network in any American city. The average time between a call for rescue and pick up is six minutes—and they are never more than five miles from delivery. So, we have eliminated the (time and temperature) food safety boogie man.”

They launched it in 2016, and it worked like a charm…until it didn’t. One day they got a call for 50 cases of potatoes and said they’d take them.

“So, we took them to all the food pantries, and then they started saying no, then others said no, and I looked at my partners and said, ‘Have we cured hunger?’ No, of course, we hadn’t,” she said. “What we had done was reached the limit of our network—we had to expand.”

That led to a meeting with Michelle Sandidge of the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh—they became a partner. And it’s been a win-win, she said.

“We gave them one of our ‘difficult’ senior highrises as their first test—and the residents loved it,” said Sandidge.

“Most of our residents are of the ‘microwave, fast-food’ generation, but we have our seniors—and we have a large African immigrant population in Northview Heights. We got a shipment of loose avocados and mangos—they showed our other residents how to tie them up and carry them on their bodies and heads—and how to prepare them. So, we have this new bonding between the older and younger residents and the African and Pittsburgh residents—all over healthy food.”

Giant Eagle CEO David Shapira rode with two rescuers who removed $300 and $500 worth of food at two stores that was destined for the trash and became so impressed with Lizarondo’s mission that she now rescues food from 55 of his stores—he said he hopes to expand it to all corporate stores.

All of the food rescued is bread, fruits and vegetables—perfectly wholesome, but sometimes “ugly”—scarred pears, for instance, that just don’t sell in the grocery. Lizarondo said the organization also goes directly to farms to take their excess, and also harvests fruit from city-owned trees.

“It took us 21 months to rescue 1 million pounds of food. It took another nine months to reach 2 million. Five months after that, we reached 3 million pounds,” she said. “We throw away half of all the food we produce in this country. Food is the major component in landfills. If we could rescue a third of that, we could feed the entire 12.7 percent of the population suffering from food insecurity.”

In May, a new version of the app will be launched that will allow rescuers in other cities to use it—one of them will be San Francisco. Another will be Philadelphia—where, in one of the more fateful ironies, it will be partially underwritten by Uber.

“We are supporting the expansion in Philadelphia in cooperation with partners there,” said Uber Senior Manager Public Affairs for PA and Delaware Shari Shapiro. “Obviously, we believe in this model.”

