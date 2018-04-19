White Supremacists Created Bogus And Racist Starbucks Coupons

White Supremacists Created Bogus And Racist Starbucks Coupons

The N-word appears when the coupon is scanned.


Roz Edward
The media firestorm around Starbucks won’t stop. As we all know, at least six Philadelphia police officers arrested Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, both 23, after Starbucks after an employee called 911. The employee has allegedly been identified as Holly Hylton and she was reportedly transferred to another locations.

Rashon and Donte were waiting for a man, identified as Andrew Yaffe, to discuss a business deal. Yaffee arrived as the officers put both Nelson and Robinson, who were not being disruptive or confrontational, in handcuffs for trespassing. They were in jail for eight hours. The both recently spoke out with Robinson saying on Good Morning America, “We wasn’t read any rights, nothing. Just double-locked handcuffs behind our back, escorted out and put into a squad car.”

See the viral video below.

Of course the racists are are doing all they can to be heard and the latest act of foolishness is a fake coupon that was reportedly made by white supremacists. The voucher has a QR code that, when scanned, reveals the N-word. See below:

One version says it’s for “People of Color only”, while another reads, “Limited to persons of African American heritage and/or identity at time of exchange.” A Starbucks spokesperson said about the fake coupons, “This is completely false and in no way associated with Starbucks. They cannot be redeemed in our stores.”

Let’s hope Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson are properly compensated for this clear case of racial profiling. Everyone needs to know that an apology isn’t enough, discrimination comes with a price.

