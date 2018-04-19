Watch: 7-Year-Old Black Child Dragged By The Legs Off Bus By Teacher In Memphis

Another incident involving a Black child has sparked outrage. A teacher is under investigation after he was caught on video dragging a seven-year-old student from a school bus seat in Memphis.
The shocking footage, taken by another boy, showed the teacher, who is White, actually grabbing the student’s legs to remove him from the bus at Robert R. Church Elementary School in Shelby County on April 12. The boy is seen screaming during the struggle that ends with the man forcefully taking him upside down from the vehicle. It’s another incident with racially charged undertones that has raised more questions about how Black children are treated as criminals at school.
The child’s mother, undoubtedly infuriated, didn’t even find out about the horrible incident from the school.
“Another parent of a child at the school contacted me Friday evening, and she said she had video of the teacher dragging my son off the school bus,” the boy’s mother, who was not identified by name, told FOX13, adding that she found out days later after it happened. “Her son recorded it.”
The teacher was breaking up a fight just before the camera started recording, Shelby County Schools, who is investigating the incident, told the news outlet.
This incident was so traumatizing and violent that the boy, who was not part of that fight, doesn’t want to go back to school, his mother said. He was also severely injured, she added.
“He had a concussion and his back was bruised,” the mother said.
This violent incident and other similar school events are being connected to a pattern of criminalizing children of color, activists have said. Racial bias also plays a part in these horrifying episodes, a problem that must be addressed in keeping schools safe for all children.
