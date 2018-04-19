Conservatives Are Twisting Cardi B’s Words To Make A Ridiculous Point About Abortion

Conservatives Are Twisting Cardi B’s Words To Make A Ridiculous Point About Abortion

When has the anti-abortion movement ever cared about Black or Latin women?


Roz Edward
Cardi B is one of the biggest hip hop artists in the world and she is also about to become a mom. In a recent interview, the rapper opened up about some people questioning if she should have a child at this point in her career. When asked by Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club if she ever considered not having a baby, she said, “Kinda sort of and then again it’s just like no, I just didn’t want to deal with the whole abortion thing. I just didn’t want to.” She added, “It was just like, you know what, I’m a grown woman. I’m 25 years old. I’m say this in the most humble way — I’m a schmillionaire. You know what I’m saying? And I’m prepared for this.” Obviously, Cardi is not shaming anyone for having an abortion and she is completely aware that she has the wealth to support a child, unlike millions of other parents.

That said, conservatives have attached themselves to her comments. See some of the tweets below:

And the hateful Laura Ingraham even posted about it:

When did conservatives, especially Laura Ingraham, ever give a damn about Black women? Using Cardi’s comments to make an illogical point about abortion is offensive and disingenuous. As Amanda Michelle Gomez wrote for ThinkProgress, “Using an Afro-Latina woman to argue against abortion isn’t a new concept. Black women have always been used to make this point. Historically, many anti-choicers have compared abortion to slavery. Others have decried it as “black genocide,” and used Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger’s problematic statements on eugenics as justification to argue this. So it’s no surprise that anti-choicers are so eager to elevate Cardi B’s comments.”

Pro-life groups are the same people who will fight for Planned Parenthood to get no funding, which services many Black and Latino neighborhoods. These groups do not care about the poor or disenfranchised—and we are pretty sure Cardi is pro-choice.

