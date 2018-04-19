Concerns raised, changes made—no service reductions for Mon Valley PAT bus riders

The Port Authority of Allegheny County went back to the drawing board, and, after months of thought, recently unveiled a revised plan that many are calling “a vast improvement.”

Riders in Mon Valley communities such as McKeesport, Duquesne, Rankin and Braddock would not see their bus service schedules reduced, nor would those riders have to pay an extra transfer fare to get Downtown, under a new proposal the Port Authority is calling the “Frequency Preservation Plan.”

The new proposal was released at the Rankin Christian Center, April 12, before a crowd of more than 100 concerned local residents. It was the first in a series of meetings the Port Authority will be holding to hear feedback and concerns from residents.

The original proposed plan from 2017 called for a Bus Rapid Transit system (BRT) which would have enabled only three buses—61D, 71B, and P3—to travel from Downtown to Oakland and vice versa as a “BRT” bus, then branch off from Oakland into its respective normal routes—Greenfield, Highland Park and Wilkinsburg, respectively. The original BRT system would have eliminated the 61A, 61B, 61C, 71A, 71C and 71D buses from going Downtown, meaning a rider on one of those buses would have paid an additional fare—$1 transfer via Connect Card, or $2.75 cash without a Connect Card—to go from Oakland to Downtown on another bus, a BRT route (61D, 71B, or P3). It also would have meant a 45 percent reduction of service for the 61A, 61B, 61C and 71D routes. Those “61” buses serve Braddock, Rankin, Homestead, McKeesport, and Swissvale and the residents in those communities raised concerns.

“What we heard clearly is people felt this wasn’t fair, and it didn’t meet their needs,” said Katharine Eagan Kelleman, CEO of the Port Authority. “And anything that sounds like that, why would you build that?”

Under the new plan, there would be five BRT routes, including the 61A North Braddock, 61B Braddock-Swissvale, and 61C McKeesport-Homestead buses. Those routes would not have any service affected, and riders would not have to transfer to another bus to travel Downtown, because once the 61A, 61B and 61C buses arrive into Oakland, it becomes a BRT bus and continues to Downtown.

“Much better,” Pittsburghers for Public Transit member Crystal Jennings told the Courier of the plan. “I’m not going to say it’s perfect, but it’s definitely much better than summer of 2017.”

It was Jennings’ team that helped Mon Valley residents fill out upwards of 250 letters, which were then presented by Jennings to Kelleman at her first Port Authority board meeting a few months ago, just two weeks after taking over as CEO.

“Looking at the lines on the map didn’t tell me the story,” Kelleman told the Courier in an exclusive interview, April 12. “What told me a story were the comments, and we had 20 people coming to a board meeting on a Friday in bad weather and they had moved their day around to come and say, ‘Please don’t do this to my bus route.’ That’s a genuine response…a really strong response.”

In addition to the 61A, 61B and 61C routes as BRT buses, the 71B Highland Park and P3 East Busway-Oakland would remain BRT buses. The 71A Negley, 71C Point Breeze, 71D Hamilton and 61D Murray buses would no longer go Downtown under the new proposal.

Kelleman told the Courier that during her hiring process, the Port Authority Board wanted to assure that the next CEO would make the BRT “fair for everybody, that it doesn’t benefit one person over another. They were very focused on that,” she said.

The Bus Rapid Transit system is an attempt to make travel from Downtown to Oakland more efficient. There would be a dedicated bus lane along Forbes Avenue (outbound) and Fifth Avenue (inbound) with “smart signals” designed to provide a faster, smoother movement of the five BRT buses traveling from Downtown to Oakland and vice versa. A timeline presented to community members and the media during the April 12 meeting outlined that if Port Authority is awarded federal funding for the project, construction on the BRT plan could begin in 2020, with BRT service up and running by late 2021.

The proposed “Frequency Preservation Plan” is just that at the moment—a proposal. The public will have chances to voice their concerns, suggestions and recommendations to the proposal at the Carnegie Library of Homestead (510 E. 10th Ave.), April 18, from 6-7:30 p.m., Hosanna House, second floor (807 Wallace Avenue, Wilkinsburg), May 1, from 6-7:30 p.m., Eastminister Presbyterian Church (250 N. Highland Ave., East Liberty), May 2, from 6:30-8 p.m., Squirrel Hill Jewish Community Center (5738 Forbes Ave.), May 3, from 6:30-8 p.m., McKeesport Palisades (100 5th Ave.), May 10, from 6-7:30 p.m., and Paramount Film Exchange (544 Miltenberger St., Uptown), May 17, from 6-7:30 p.m. More meetings could be scheduled as warranted.

“We’re in listening mode right now,” Port Authority spokesman Adam Brandolph told the Courier. “All we want to do right now is listen to what communities want, synthesize what everyone’s telling us, and then come back in three or four months with, ‘Did we hear you correctly?’ If we need to make any changes, we’re happy to make those changes in order to make communities know that the service that we’re putting on is the service they want.”

Rankin resident Pearl Hughey, who had an extended conversation with Kelleman at the first meeting, April 12, told the Courier the new proposal is a step in the right direction.

“Lessening the frequency of the buses (under the original plan) could have impacted mothers who had to get back home to pick up their children. Just because you have a 5, 10-minute BRT ride to Oakland, changing the frequency of the buses coming out here means you’ll be in Oakland longer, and if you have to get to a daycare by, say, 6 o’clock, (it would be a problem).” Hughey said the new plan, keeping the bus frequency as it is now to communities like Rankin, “is absolutely a much better plan.”

