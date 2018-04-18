Will Pittsburgh flourish as a hub of eds and meds or gas and petrochemicals? Can we have it both ways?

Sparks are flying in the training center of the Steamfitters Local 449 in Harmony. In two rows of cubicles, closed off by thick, orange curtains, new apprentices of the union are learning to work with blowtorches.

“Until six years ago, we recruited maybe 30 or 40 students per year,” said Dale Glavin, director of training at the Butler County center, which opened in 2016. “Now, it is more like 100 students per year.”

The game-changer for Local 449 has been Shell Appalachia’s construction of an ethane cracker in Potter Township, some 40 miles northwest of Pittsburgh in Beaver County. This $6 billion facility on the Ohio River will turn ethane from local shale gas wells into polyethylene, which is used to make a range of plastic products from bottles to clothing.

The cracker plant is changing many conversations about the Pittsburgh region and its future. Most of all, will its environmental effects clash with the progress Pittsburgh has made toward cleaner air and water since its Smoky City steel days?

