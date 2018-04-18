Solange Pays Tribute To Jamaica For The Latest Issue Of Dazed Magazine

A fashion favorite, Solange covers Dazed Magazine and pays tribute to Jamaica with a seven-part thank you letter for their Spring/Summer 2018 issue. Snatching our wigs and edges, the singer gives us a cover and editorial that is serving some serious style.

For the cover, Solange wears a colorful Paolina Russo corset over a Céline suit. The styling in this editorial updates the menswear trend with some serious feminine (yet playful) style. Solange wears City Hardware goggles, taking us back to our high school lab days and Annie Costello Brown earrings. She was styled by AnOther Magazine‘s Fashion Director, Katie Shillingford. Her blonde hair was styled by Jawara in dropped bantu knots that undoubtedly led to a bantu knot twist out one would envy (I wish that it was photographed). I’m loving all of the unapologetic Blackness happening on predominantly white magazines. We are the culture.

The second shot, Solange layers several Jessie Western hats and looks intently at the camera. Her makeup, in true Solo style, is natural and she continues the trend of the no-makeup, makeup look. Her whimsical earrings mimic her hair and add a dreamy vibe. Irie.

This shot is my personal favorite and the styling is on ten. Solange is wearing Teflar (2017 CFDA Winner and Black fashion designer) red waxed denim jacket and pants that are remixed as a dress over a Blitz London fisherman vest. Underneath, she wears Gucci tights (that Wendy Williams wore for her comeback shoot). She wears open toe Y Project yellow mules that funk up this entire lewk.

This editorial and cover was photographed in Runaway Bay, Saint Ann, Jamaica by Jackie Nickerson.

Beauties, what are your thoughts?

